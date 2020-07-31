Formula 1 Partners With YouTube To Live Stream Eifel Grand Prix 2020

Fans across selected European markets will now be able to watch the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany after YouTube decided to partner with Formula 1. Following the partnership, Fans will be able to watch the German Formula 1 Grand Prix for free on the platform, including everything from practice sessions, to qualifying, and all the live race-day action from the Nurburgring from October 9 to October 11.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton 'ready' To Commit To Mercedes For 3 Years On Mammoth £180 Million Deal

F1 streams: Formula 1 and Youtube join hands for Eifel Grand Prix

According to a statement released by Formula 1, fans will be able to watch the race live and for free in seven European markets including Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The deal also provides YouTube with additional content such as race previews, highlights, and analysis.

The #EifelGP at the Nurburgring on 11 October will be streamed LIVE on @YouTube in selected European territories #F1 https://t.co/7hKlEZYZ4U — Formula 1 (@F1) July 31, 2020

Also Read: Who Will Replace Sergio Perez? Racing Point Racer Tests Positive For COVID-19

This partnership will not only give both the brands the opportunity to reach sports fans on YouTube, but advertisers will also benefit from this [partnership as they can buy ad inventory against the live stream of the German Grand Prix, in single or across multiple markets, along with the rich content across the entire F1 YouTube channel.

Also Read: F1 Reserve Drivers 2020: Full List Of Reserve Drivers Of Each Team Amid COVID-19 Crisis

According to a report in Motorsport.com, YouTube’s head of sport for Europe, Tomos Grace said that the Formula 1 has always been one of the most innovative brands in sport, as dynamic in their video creation as they are on the track. He added that Formula 1’s decision to live stream their most premium content on YouTube is further evidence of YouTube’s role as a trusted partner to the industry.

Also Read: F1's Pandemic Pause Spurs Hamilton To Race On For 2-3 Years

F1 live streaming in India

The live broadcast of ongoing Formula 1 season in India will be available on Star Sports Select 2. Fans can enjoy F1 live streaming in India by logging onto Disney+Hotstar VIP. The Formula 1 live updates will be up on the social media handles of Formula 1.

F1 streams: British Grand Prix practice time

After winning races in Austria and Hungary, defending Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will be looking for his third consecutive victory by winning his home Grand Prix. Coming to the British Grand Prix practice time, the two free practice sessions lasting 90 minutes will start on Friday, July 31, which will be followed by an additional practice session running for one hour on Saturday, August 1. Following the practise sessions, the Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format is scheduled for Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the 52-lap main race which is scheduled to start at 6:40 PM IST on Sunday, August 2.

(COVER IMAGE: FORMULA 1 / TWITTER)