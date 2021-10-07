F1: Turkish Grand Prix 2021: Full Schedule, Preview, How To Watch & Live Streaming Details

While Mercedes F1 have had a decent lead in the Constructors' Championship, the Drivers' Championship is closer than ever as Lewis Hamilton (246.5) leads rival Max Verstappen (244.5) by just two points. Just six races remain in the F1 2021 season, beginning this weekend with the Turkish Grand Prix 2021.

With this weekend promising some exciting race, here is a look at the Turkish Grand Prix full schedule and details of how to watch the GP live in India.

Lewis Hamilton won 100th career race last week in Russia

Despite a disastrous start last weekend in Russia that dropped him from fourth to seventh place on the opening lap, Lewis Hamilton successfully clawed his way back to clinch his 100th race victory. Meanwhile, title rival Max Verstappen stunningly finished in second place after starting from the back of the grid due to an engine penalty. Such nail-biting encounters between the two fierce rivals promise an exciting finish to the F1 2021 season.

How to watch Turkish Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Turkish Grand Prix live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Turkish Grand Prix live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the main race on the social media handles of F1.

Turkish Grand Prix full schedule

Friday, October 8

Free Practice 1: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice 2: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, October 9

Free Practice 3: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, October 10

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

A title battle for the ages#F1 pic.twitter.com/p39JTysCJz — Formula 1 (@F1) October 6, 2021

Turkish Grand Prix track information

The Turkish Grand Prix is one of the more recent races that have been added to the F1 calendar, with the first GP taking place in 2005. The Turkish GP takes place at the Istanbul Park Circuit, which has a track length of 5.338 km. With 58 laps taking place for the main race, a total distance of 309.396 km is covered. Juan Pablo Montoya holds the lap record for the Turkish GP as he clocked in a 1:24.770 in 2005.