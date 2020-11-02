Floyd Mayweather Interested In Fighting “MMA Guys”, Won’t Fight Professional Boxers

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather recently sat down with CNN and announced that he won’t be fighting professional boxers in the future. However, he’s open to doing exhibition boxing fights with MMA fighters, like his previous opponent Conor McGregor. Floyd Mayweather retired from the sport after defeating Conor McGregor in an exhibition match in August 2017 via a 10th-round TKO. With the fabulous victory, Floyd Mayweather reached the prestigious record of 50-0.

"I'm 100% sure that I'm not fighting against any boxer anymore. As far as me doing exhibitions and me fighting MMA guys, will I do that in a box ring? Absolutely," Floyd Mayweather said.

Also Read l Mayweather vs McGregor: Floyd reveals he will fight Khabib and McGregor but only for $300mil

Since his retirement, Floyd Mayweather has teased a comeback multiple times, and on plenty of occasions opposite MMA fighters like Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jorge Masvidal and others. Though Floyd Mayweather is yet to comment on his return bout, the boxing legend said he's open to going up against an MMA fighter if he’s given a lucrative deal.

A couple of days ago on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Floyd Mayweather named his price to fight Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'Money' added that he wants a staggering $300 million for a rematch with Conor McGregor and named the same price for a bout with current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “If I could make an easy $300 million, absolutely,” said Floyd Mayweather while claiming that The Notorious One “can’t punch”.

Also Read l Mayweather vs McGregor: Conor pokes fun at Floyd as he reminisces BIG MONEY fight

Also Read l Mayweather next fight: Khabib says going 30-0 would make him the “Floyd of MMA”

Floyd Mayweather hails himself as boxing's GOAT

A couple of weeks ago, Floyd Mayweather revealed his top five GOAT list, which shocked many as it didn’t include legends like Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson. While hailing himself as the best, Floyd Mayweather ranked himself at the top, followed by Pernell Whitaker, Roberto Duran, Larry Holmes and Aaron Pryor. Despite getting slammed by fans for his picks, Floyd Mayweather continued to throw shade at Muhammad Ali. On the Club Shay Shay podcast a few weeks ago, Money Mayweather added that though he doesn’t hate Ali, there’s no doubt that he’s currently the face of boxing.

“Every time boxing comes on, you don't bring up Muhammed Ali's name, you don't bring up Mike Tyson's name -- you always bring up Floyd Mayweather's name,” he added.

Also Read l Mayweather next fight: Floyd eyes 2020 return, to fight Logan Paul: Reports

Image Source: AP