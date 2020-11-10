Sergio Aguero-owned KRÜ Esports Acquires South American CS:GO Roster: Report

Last month, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero became the founder and CEO of esports team called KRÜ Esports. Aguero made the big announcement to his 2 million-plus subscribers on Twitch where he reiterated his love for video games, stating KRÜ Esports will be fielding rosters for multiple gaming titles in the coming months.

“I want everyone who joins KRÜ to love what they do, to feel comfortable. Boost them and help them fulfil their dreams. What we do gives us the opportunity to make many people happy and I really like all this. I want more people in the world to know it and enjoy it like me.” Sergio Aguero said in a statement issued last month.

The following week, Aguero confirmed the signing of Argentinean FIFA player Yago ‘Yago’ Fawaz, who became the first-ever player signed to KRÜ Esports. Fawaz, a former West Ham Esports player, gained prominence during the 2019 eNations Cup, where he represented Argentina alongside Nicolas ‘nicolas99fc’ Villalba. The duo finished second after being beaten by France in the finals.

KRÜ Esports CS:GO roster

Fast forward to November 2020, KRÜ Esports is moving to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. According to reports in the US, Sergio Aguero's esports organisation has acquired an all-South American roster to compete in CS:GO events. The roster features Ignacio ‘meyern’ Meyer, who made his name with esports team MiBR.

Meyern was part of the MiBR roster for six months, where he replaced the outgoing Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Teles. He left the team in June 2020 after helping the team to a second-place finish in Flashpoint 1.

Since his departure, meyern has played for South American team 9z alongside Uruguayan player Maximiliano ‘maxujas’ Gonzalez. maxujas has followed Meyer into KRÜ Esports. The duo will be joined by Luca ‘Luken’ Nadotti, the former in-game leader (IGL) of Sharks Esports. Nahuel ‘nhl’ Herrera and Gabriel ‘1962’ Sinopoli are two remaining players to complete the roster. The latter two have been acquired from Coscu Army CSGO team.

Ignacio ‘meyern’ Meyer

Maximiliano ‘maxujas’ Gonzalez

Luca ‘Luken’ Nadotti

Nahuel ‘nhl’ Herrera

Gabriel ‘1962’ Sinopoli

Sergio Aguero is not the only professional football player to own an esports organisation. Real Madrid’s midfielder Casemiro recently acquired a Brazilian CSGO team to compete under his banner, CaseEsports. Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil owns M10 Esports, Tottenham star Gareth Bale is the owner of Ellevens, while Leicester defender Christian Fuchs has his own team called No Fuchs Given.

(Image Credits: KRÜ Esports Twitter)