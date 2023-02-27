'Fastest Drivers, Total Laps & More': Key Takeaways From F1 Pre-season Testing 2023

Formula 1 action from the new 2023 season kicks off in less than a week’s time from the Bahrain International Circuit, which hosted the recently concluded F1 pre-season testing 2023 from February 23 to 25. While Red Bull looked to be the fastest in the testing, Aston Martin grabbed headlines for making changes that could possibly push them to the top of the midfield. With two-time world champions Fernando Alonso vouching for improvement, the British team is being seen as a potential competitor for Mercedes at P3 in the championship.

Aston Martin emerged to be 2.371 seconds quicker than last year, while Williams have are fast by -2.378 seconds after testing. While Sergio Perez set the fastest lap at the two-day event with a timing of 1:30.305 in the C4 compound tire on Day 3, Alpha Tauri completed the most laps at the testing followed by Williams and Ferrari. Here’s a look at the fastest drivers, total laps, and more interesting details from the F1 pre-season testing 2023.

Teams Fastest Drivers Total Laps Red Bull 1:30.305 - Sergio Perez (C4 tyre) 413 (5th overall) Mercedes 1:30.664 - Lewis Hamilton (C5 tyre) 398 (7th overall) Alfa Romeo 1:30.827 - Valtteri Bottas (C5 tyre) 402 (6th overall) Ferrari 1:31.024 - Charles Leclerc (C4 tyre) 416 (3rd overall) Alphatauri 1:31.261 - Yuki Tsunoda (C5 tyre) 456 (1st overall) Haas 1:31.381 - Kevin Magnussen (C4 tyre) 414 (4th overall) Aston Martin 1:31.440 - Fernando Alonso ( C4 tyre) 387 (8th overall) McLaren 1:32.160 - Lando Norris (C3 tyre) 312 (10th overall) Williams 1:32.549 - Logan Sargeant (C5 tyre) 439 (2nd overall) Alpine 1:32.762 - Pierre Gasly (C3 tyre) 353 (9th overall)

Defending champions Red Bull, all set for the season opener

Red Bull entered the pre-season test as favorites, as they led the qualifying trim 0.28 seconds ahead of Mercedes. In race simulations, the reigning champions had a 0.16 seconds advantage over Ferrari. Verstappen drove the 2023 car with calmness on the first two days, while Perez stepped in on the third day and set the fastest lap of the entire testing.

Aston Martin look to break into the top three positions

Ferrari emerged to be the closest challenger for Red Bull, completing 417 laps in total. Another positive for Scuderia would be the fact their 2023 engine seems reliable so far. Mercedes also looked promising for the upcoming battle but will look to overcome the fight from Aston Martin.