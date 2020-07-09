Fernando Alonso's Salary On F1 Return With Renault Worth $36 Million: Report

Fernando Alonso's much-anticipated return to Formula 1 was made official by Renault on Wednesday after signing the two-time Formula 1 World Champion on a two-year deal. The deal will keep the former Formula 1 World Champion with the team until 2022. Fernando Alonso will be replacing Daniel Ricciardo next season.

OFFICIAL NEWS



🏁 Fernando Alonso joins Renault DP World F1 Team 🏁

Renault DP World F1 Team is pleased to confirm Fernando Alonso alongside Esteban Ocon in its driver line-up for the 2021 season.



👉 https://t.co/yjnnGHh8Yb #RSspirit @alo_oficial @OconEsteban pic.twitter.com/Qe0WfBazzN — Renault F1 Team (@RenaultF1Team) July 8, 2020

Also read: 'The Stopwatch Is The Only Thing That Matters, Not The Age,' Insists Alonso

Alonso F1 return: Why did Fernando Alonso leave Formula 1?

The Alonso F1 return comes three years after he had retired from the sport back in 2018. Fernando Alonso had said in 2018 that he is retiring on his own terms and not because he was being forced to. Alonso had said that he wanted to stop because he had achieved in F1 more than he dreamt of and it was an ideal time for him to achieve bigger things outside F1.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton's Dog At Major Health Risk Over Vegan Diet: British Animal Expert

Alonso F1 return: Alonso Renault deal

Coming to the Alonso Renault deal, The Sun has reported that the 38-year-old will earn approximately £15 million ($18 million) a season till 2022. The Alonso F1 return with Renault is his third stint with the team, making him the first driver to have three separate stints with a single Formula 1 team. Fernando Alonso won the Formula 1 World Championship with Renault in 2005 and 2006. His second stint with the team came in the 2008-09 season before joining the rival Ferrari F1 team.

Also Read: Formula 1 Star Sebastian Vettel Lashes Out At Ferrari For Not Even Offering Him New Deal

Alonso F1 return: Fernando Alonso career

Coming to the Fernando Alonso career stats, the Spaniard had stints at McLaren and the Ferrari F1 team. Alonso signed for the Ferrari F1 team in 2010 and during his five years with the team, he finished second in the Formula 1 championship on three occasions. In his Formula 1 career, Alonso has 32 victories under his belt, placing him sixth on the all-time list.

Also Read: Hard Work For F1 To Figure Out Rest Of 2020 Calendar

Fernando Alonso is placed sixth in the all-time list of podium finishes with 97. Meanwhile, with 311 starts, only Rubens Barrichello (322) and Kimi Raikkonen (313) have been involved in more Grand Prix races than Alonso. Since leaving Formula 1 at the end of 2018, Alonso has won the Le Mans 24 Hours for the second time, won the WEC World Championship but failed to qualify for the Indy 500 and finished 13th in the famous Dakar Rally.

( IMAGE: FERNANDO ALONSO / RENAULT/ INSTAGRAM)