Lewis Hamilton's Dog At Major Health Risk Over Vegan Diet: British Animal Expert

Mercedes F1 driver and 6-time championship winner Lewis Hamilton has been a proponent of the vegan diet for a while now. The Lewis Hamilton diet has made news several times, as the driver has propagated the importance of going vegan. Now, it looks like the Mercedes F1 driver isn’t the only one who’s completely vegan, as Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that even his pet dog has followed in his footsteps. However, that may not be the best thing, according to a British health expert.

Lewis Hamilton diet: Mercedes star a strong voice of veganism

Lewis Hamilton has spoken about his diet several times. The Formula 1 star has talked in the past about how adopting a vegan diet is the “only way to truly save our planet”. Talking about the Lewis Hamilton diet, the Mercedes F1 driver said going vegan can be done quickly if one decides to put their mind to it. Lewis Hamilton has also openly talked about the impact several industries are having on the health of the planet. The Formula 1 star has even sold his private jet and singled out agriculture farming, meat and the dairy industry as the leading causes of animal cruelty and deforestation.

Hamilton dog now follows the Lewis Hamilton diet

Lewis Hamilton is known for being an animal lover. The Formula 1 driver is regularly seen with his pet dog, Roscoe. Hamilton's dog is even seen accompanying the Mercedes F1 driver to red carpet events and the Formula 1 paddock. The Lewis Hamilton dog has his own fan following, as well as a separate social media account.

The Formula 1 driver recently took to social media to reveal that he has found a new supporter of the Lewis Hamilton diet, with Roscoe going fully vegan. The Mercedes icon wrote how adopting the Lewis Hamilton diet has helped Roscoe. The Formula 1 driver revealed that as a result of going vegan, Roscoe’s coat is much softer, his swollen paws have healed and he is no longer limping with the pain of arthritis. He also revealed that Roscoe’s breathing has opened up as well.

British health expert says veganism may not be the best option for Hamilton dog

However, hours after Lewis Hamilton gave the update on Roscoe, a British health expert has revealed how a fully vegan diet may put Hamilton's dog at risk. Daniella Dos Santos, the president of the British Veterinary Association revealed how a nutritionally balanced diet is essential for dogs. She said that meat contains vital minerals and nutrients that are needed by dogs. Speaking about the news of the Lewis Hamilton dog going vegan, Dos Santos said that owners should take expert advice to avoid the risk of dietary deficiencies and associate diseases. While concluding, she also suggested that a dog going on a vegan diet may need synthetic supplementation.

Image Courtesy: instagram./roscolovescoco