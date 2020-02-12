Ferrari Launch Their 2020 F1 Car SF1000 In A Glitzy Ceremony

Formula 1 giants Ferrari unveiled their new F1 car - SF1000 - during a glitzy ceremony on Tuesday. The glitzy ceremony witnessed a spectacular introduction which featured an orchestra, a choir and a ballet performance. There were also speeches from Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri and Team Principal Mattia Binotto in front of a video backdrop of Ferrari’s F1 history.

Ferrari 2020 F1 car

Mattia Binotto confirmed that the name SF1000 is to celebrate the year in which Ferrari will contest their 1,000th Formula 1 World Championship event. Binotto also stressed on the fact that a key focus for Ferrari in 2020 would be to improve reliability as well as to correct the wrong things of the 2019 season. It was a year which saw them finish second with 504 points. Table-toppers Mercedes finished with 739 points.

Sebastian Vettel to remain with Ferrari in the 2021 F1 season

Binotto also said that Sebastian Vettel will remain Ferrari's 'first choice' driver for the future. This is despite reports that Lewis Hamilton could be joining the Italian racing team. Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and the German's contract ends at the end of the coming season. Recently, reports have emerged that Lewis Hamilton has been offered a lucrative contract by Mercedes to extend his stay with the British racing team.

Charles Leclerc new deal with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has signed a new deal to remain with the Scuderia until the end of 2024. On the other hand, Vettel's current contract expires at the end of this year. According to Corriere dello Sport, Charles Leclerc's salary has tripled to €9 million. Leclerc and Vettel recorded three wins and nine pole positions with the SF90 car (last year's). However, they couldn't beat Mercedes.

