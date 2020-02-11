Mercedes Make Fresh Contract Offer To Lewis Hamilton With £46.5m Deal To Snub Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's contract talks with Mercedes have been in news for a while now amid rumours of him moving to Ferrari after the end of the current season. It looks like Mercedes are putting rest to all those rumours by offering a new deal to Lewis Hamilton. The 2020 season will be crucial for the British driver as he will be aiming to win his seventh F1 crown and equal legendary Michael Schumacher's record of most F1 titles.

Lewis Hamilton salary at Mercedes

According to Lewis Hamilton's former teammate Jenson Button, the 34-year-old pockets an enormous £40million base salary. He had said that someone like Hamilton is not only the highest-paid person in the team but also probably the highest-paid person in the whole of Daimler AG, Mercedes’ parent company.

Lewis Hamilton contract

According to the report published by Express.co.uk, Mercedes are reportedly ready to offer Lewis Hamilton a deal worth a staggering £46.5million-a-year. Earlier multiple reports suggested that Lewis Hamilton is seeking to boost his annual salary with Mercedes to a lofty $60million from 2021, but the German manufacturer could reject its star driver's demands. Hamilton has become the most successful driver winning five of the last six F1 World titles.

Toto Wolff speaks on Lewis Hamilton's future with Mercedes

On Monday, Mercedes launched their car for the 2020 F1 season and that is when Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he believes Hamilton will stick with the team. Hamilton is currently in the final year of his deal with the team with whom he has won five of his six titles. While the talks are yet to take place, at the end of 2019, rumours emerged that Hamilton could join Ferrari in 2021. Wolff during the unveiling of the car said that he thinks that Hamilton-Mercedes is an obvious pairing going forward and the team would like to have the fastest man in the car and he knows that Lewis Hamilton wants to have the fastest car.

