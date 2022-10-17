First Erigaisi, Now India's Gukesh Stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen At Aimchess Rapid

The new generation of chess players from India are making a name for themselves with their splendid performances in several chess events. Hours after Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi stunned five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen on Sunday, it was the turn of 16-year-old D Gukesh to hog the spotlight at the Aimchess Rapid online event. The Indian youngster not only stunned the world champion but also etched his name in history.

D Gukesh breaks Indian chess prodigy's record

D Gukesh defeated Magnus Carlsen to become the youngest-ever player to beat the Norwegian during his reign as a World Champion. Gukesh is currently 16 years, 4 months and 20 days of age. According to a chessbase.com report, the record was previously held by Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa who had defeated Carlsen in round 8 of the Airthings Masters. Praggnanandhaa was only 16 years, 6 months and 10 days old when he defeated Magnus Carlsen. The Aimchess Rapid tournament is part of the Meltwater Champions Tour and features 16 players, including five from India.

Gukesh just became the youngest player to ever beat Magnus after he became WC! Hats off to the 16-Year-Old Indian superstar 🔥 #ChessChamps — Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (@ChampChessTour) October 16, 2022

Speaking of D Gukesh's career, the youngster is considered one of the rising stars from the world of chess. The 16-year-old has made rapid strides in the chess world by becoming the second-youngest grandmaster in history, at the age of just 12 years, seven months and 17 days. He achieved the status back in 2019. Gukesh announced himself at this year's Chess Olympiad by winning eight consecutive games.

Arjun Erigaisi stuns Magnus Carlsen hours before Gukesh beats World Champion

Erigaisi, who had gone down to compatriot Vidit Santosh Gujrathi to make a losing start in the event but bounced back to beat Magnus Carlsen to become the second Indian player to achieve the feat. Erigaisi had last month lost to Carlsen in the final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online tournament.

The Indian chess player won three straight games, beating Nils Grandelius (Sweden), Daniel Naroditsky (USA) and Carlsen before settling for a draw against Jan-Krzyszstof Duda (Poland). His 54-move win over the world champion enabled him to bounce back after a slow start to the event and brought him back in the top eight. By the end of the day, Erigaisi had 15 points and was is in fifth place behind Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov (17 points), Shahkriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) and Carlsen (both 16) and Duda (15).

(With PTI inputs)