Floyd Mayweather, Rob Gronkowski Named In $5 Million Lawsuit For 'fraudulent' Product

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski have been named as defendants in a $5 million class-action lawsuit against Snow Teeth Whitenening LLC. Both sports superstars are known for endorsing the company and are listed as company partners. The Snow Teeth Whitening LLC lawsuit pertains to false claims about an ineffective and overpriced product.

Snow Teeth Whitening LLC fraud: Floyd Mayweather, Rob Gronkowski feature in $5million lawsuit

According to Daily Mail, Long Island man Burton Kraus filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Brooklyn on Monday Snow Teeth Whitening LLC made false claims and is an ineffective and overpriced product. The Snow Teeth Whitening LLC lawsuit names the company's founder, Boxing legend Floy Mayweather and NFL star Rob Gronkowski are also named in the class-action lawsuit. Mayweather and Gronkowski are seen using the $199 product in various social media and other internet advertisements. In one such advertisement, the latter is seen rapping about the device to the tune of Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby'.

In that filing obtained by DailyMail.com, Kraus alleges that the defendants made false claims about the teeth-whitening device, which relies on an LED light to kill germs. The lawsuit states that the lights do not boast of the whitening power and antiviral or antiseptic qualities they claim of. The defendant's product is ineffective and similar to models sold online for less than five dollars. Furthermore, Kraus, through his attorney Steven Mintz, goes on to claim that Snow Teeth Whitening falsely claimed to protect users from coronavirus. The company also claims to have customers in over 200 countries, which, as Mintz points out, is impossible because there are only 195 countries in the world.

According to the filing, Gronkowski was named as a defendant because he has 'been compensated for repeatedly promoting defendants' products on his individual social media accounts and 'Gronknation' pages. Mayweather has been compensated for contributing his name and image to promote Defendants' products on social media and stars in an advertising video endorsing Defendants' product, including the light, as 'the best teeth whitening kit money can buy'. Incidentally, Retired MMA fighter Chuck Liddell has also endorsed the product but was not named in the lawsuit.

(Image Courtesy: Snow Teeth LLC, Rob Gronkowski Instagram)