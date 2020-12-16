Conor McGregor Jr Following His Legendary Father’s Footsteps, Flaunts His MMA Skills

Conor McGregor Jr is well on his way to becoming the next breakout star. The three-year-old son of the former UFC double champion has been a prominent figure in his father's latest training camp. Conor McGregor Sr is currently training for his upcoming bout with Dustin Poirier which is scheduled to take place on January 2021 at UFC 257.

Though the 32-year-old is busy preparing for his important bout, he is making sure to take some time off to pay some attention to his namesake. On Tuesday, the Mystic Man shared some adorable pictures of his son from the recent training session. There, the three-year-old can be seen taking part in a light-hearted session with the son of his wrestling coach Sergey Pikulskiy. The snaps showed Conor McGregor Jr learning some kicks and punches from his father, who was in the same training gear as him.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor talks about his three-year-old son

When asked about Conor McGregor Jr potentially following in his footsteps, the former UFC champion told Megan Olivi that his son loves combat sport and is certainly built for it. He said three-years-old is also interested in football (soccer) and often practices in his backyard. “Whatever my son wants to do, whatever my children want to do, they will have the backing of their father. I will be behind them, fully supporting it,” he added.

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in rematch at UFC 257, which is expected to be a huge money grabber. In their first bout, which took place in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in 2014, McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round. However, much has changed since then as the two have now found success in the lightweight division.

While Conor McGregor shocked the world by defeating Donald Cerrone in under 40 seconds in his last bout, Dustin Poirier went on to become a top title contender, currently ranked no.2 in the lightweight division. Despite this, Conor McGregor is still confident he’ll defeat the former interim champion with ease. While talking to fans, McGregor vowed that he’ll try and finish the rematch quicker than their initial bout, which ended in less than two minutes.

“I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor,” the Irishman wrote.

Image Source: Conor McGregor Instagram