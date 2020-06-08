Floyd Mayweather Slams Conor McGregor For Retiring With 'waiting To Punish You' Comment

While ‘Conor McGregor retirement’ news has seemingly disheartened a lot of UFC fans and MMA veterans, undefeated boxer and former foe Floyd Mayweather mocked the Irish celebrity by commenting on his recent Instagram post, which has already garnered a lot of attention. Conor McGregor announced his retirement via Twitter, followed by a social media post that showcases a baked cake with “Happy retirement daddy” written over it. However, Floyd Mayweather apparently ruined it for Conor McGregor by trolling him in the comments section.

Floyd Mayweather mocks Conor McGregor retirement on social media

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor stated that he would defeat Floyd Mayweather if they ever square off for the second time in their respective careers. A rematch between them was also in the cards. However, the Conor McGregor retirement story has seemingly put water on the possibilities of Mayweather vs McGregor 2 and has also deprived Dana White from another blockbuster cross-promotion event.

Floyd Mayweather took himself to the comments section and wrote, “If I am not mistaken, didn’t you (Conor McGregor) tell Mike Tyson you would beat me if we fought a second time? Now you are quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again”. However, Conor McGregor is yet to respond to that. Although Conor McGregor is yet to be released officially from UFC, he appears to have disheartened a lot of his fans by announcing his retirement very early.

Is Floyd Mayweather returning?

Floyd Mayweather was about to return in action in 2020, as he teased two potential bouts opposite Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on his return. However, two back-to-back deaths in the family forced the undefeated boxer to postpone his plans. A few days back, Floyd Mayweather was spotted in an intense sparring session with WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, which apparently signalled his comeback to the ring.

After his recent comment on Conor McGregor’s post, it can be assumed that Floyd Mayweather was actually looking for a return against ‘The Notorious’. However, “Mayweather vs McGregor 2” is unlikely to happen after Conor McGregor’s retirement call out. Although Floyd Mayweather has vowed of “punishing” the Irish fighter if he ever comes back, Conor McGregor is yet to respond to the boxing great.

Image courtesy: Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor Instagram