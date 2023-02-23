Floyd Mayweather Vs Aaron Chalmers: Date, Time, Fight Card, Live Streaming And More

Quick links:
Image: @frontrowfightseries/Instagram
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is all set to step inside the ring for the first time in 2023 for an exhibition match against Aaron Chalmers. The 45-year-old former five-weight world champion is coming off a 6th round TKO win over British YouTube star Deji Olatunji on November 13, 2022. The fight against Chalmers will mark Mayweather’s debut in the United Kingdom.
Mayweather was originally scheduled to fight Muay Thai kickboxer and ONE FC competitor Liam Harrison, but the latter’s knee injury came as an opportunity for Chalmers to step up. Chalmers holds a 5-1 record in MMA and has previously performed under the Bellator banner. He is known for his appearance on the British reality TV program Geordie Shore and has teamed up with respected trainer Adam Booth for the fight against Mayweather.
Mayweather retired in 2017 with an undefeated 50-0 record, fighting former two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor in his last professional bout. Meanwhile, the Mayweather vs Chalmers bout will take place on the same night when YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul takes on the half-brother of World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury. The Paul vs Fury fight is slated to be held in Saudi Arabia.
Venue: O2 Arena in London
Date and Time: February 25 (10 p.m. local time and 5 p.m. ET) / February 26 (3:30 AM IST)
Boxing fans around the world can tune in to the Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers PPV on Zeus Network.