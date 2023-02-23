Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury Fight Purse: How Much Money Will The Boxers Take Back Home?

The boxing world is all set to witness the much-awaited Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing showdown this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The fight has been in making for over two years and was canceled twice, first in 2021 and for the second time in August 2022. However, both young boxers are now set to walk out for the biggest fights of their professional boxing careers so far.

26-year-old Paul heads into the cruiserweight bout in Saudi Arabia with a 6-0 record and having defeated MMA legend Anderson Silva by TKO in his last fight. On the other hand, 23-year-old Fury heads into the fight with an 8-0 record in his career. The fighters will reportedly earn a combined amount of over 13 million at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, pay-per-view (PPV) event.

As reported by Sports Zion, the Youtuber-turned-boxer has a fight purse of USD 3.2 million in the fight and will also receive 65% of the PPV money. This takes his overall prize money to an estimated amount of USD 8.6 million, which also includes sponsorships. At the same time, Fury will reportedly earn USD 2 million as the fight purse, while taking home 35% of the PPV shares, taking his total to a whopping USD 4.5 million.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Full Matchcard

Cruiserweight bout- Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

WBC cruiserweight championship bout- Ilunga Makabu (c) vs Badou Jack

Jake Paul’s boxing career so far

Influencers and boxing worlds colliding have become a regular occurrence in recent years and Paul has emerged as one of the flag bearers. Boasting over 45 million+ followers across platforms, Paul has transitioned his career into professional boxing and is currently undefeated with a record of 6-0. He has already beaten known combat sports stars like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, among others.

While he has been largely criticized for not fighting a real boxer so far, Fury is being seen as his biggest challenge. On the other hand, Fury has everything to lose in the fight, as he comes from a boxing family that expects him to win the fight without any struggles. Tommy’s half-brother, the World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, and his father have claimed that Tommy will quit boxing if he fails to defeat Paul.