Floyd Mayweather's Boxing Prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, Shot Dead At 22

Danny Gonzalez, one of Floyd Mayweather's boxing prodigies, was shot and killed on Monday in Moreno Valley, California. According to the police report, the 22-year-old boxer, who trained and fought under Mayweather Promotions, was hanging out with two other men when they fell victim to open fire from an unidentified suspect. Multiple reports claim that Gonzalez was on a family picnic in the area when the shooting occurred. Gonzalez was pronounced dead on the scene while the other two men were taken to the hospital. The latter two reportedly left the scene with non-fatal injuries.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to multiple publications that they received a call for an incident of "deadly assault" around 9 pm local time on Monday, September 7. Officials arrived at the scene within three minutes. They found one male (Danny Gonzalez) who had died due to the injuries sustained, while the two "minors were transported to a local hospital."

Officials have started investigating the incident but, at the time of writing, the police officers did not identify any suspects nor were they able to determine a motive.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Pokes Fun At Floyd Mayweather As He Reminisces BIG MONEY Crossover Fight

Floyd Mayweather pays tribute to Danny Gonzalez

Floyd Mayweather was quick to pay tribute to the 22-year-old boxer, who had been training with Mayweather's 'Money Team' since 2016. Mayweather shared a couple of pictures on social media - one of himself with Danny Gonzalez and the other of Gonzalez from a boxing match. "R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten," Mayweather captioned his post.

World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman acknowledged the tragic news via a social media post on Tuesday. Sulaiman paid homage to the boxing prodigy while offering his condolences to the boxer's family.

We are very sad to report the tragic death of boxer and top prospect, Danny González.



We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Gonzalez family at this hard time.



May Danny rest in eternal peace🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tu1bvQ5vTQ — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) September 8, 2020

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team: Crazy Requirements To Be Boxer's $150K-a-year Bodyguard

A California native, Danny Gonzalez grabbed headlines in 2013 when he represented the United States in the AIBA Junior Men's World Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine. Gonzalez made his way through to the finals before he lost the championship bout to Irish boxer William Donoghue via decision. Gonzalez also participated in the Junior Olympics. Gonzalez made his debut for Mayweather Promotions in October 2016. His last recorded fight came in 2017 in Sacramento, California. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old teased a return to the ring, sharing throwback footage of his training routine on Instagram.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather's Twitter A/c Hacked In Bitcoin Scam Along With Barack Obama, Bill Gates

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Slammed By Daughter For Putting Himself Before His Children

(Image Credits: Floyd Mayweather Instagram)