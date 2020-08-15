Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team: Crazy Requirements To Be Boxer's $150K-a-year Bodyguard

Floyd 'The Money' Mayweather, as the name hints, is easily one of the richest boxers in the world. While Mayweather has not stepped inside the ring since he beat Conor McGregor in 2017, the 43-year-old has his hands in numerous ventures that keep cash rolling in and out. One look at Floyd Mayweather's social media handle is enough to suggest the boxer loves to flaunt his immense wealth, be it sharing a picture with a bucketload of cash or sharing photos of his luxurious jewellery collection.

Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team

A person of Floyd Mayweather's stature needs an entourage to guard him and stay with him during his various expeditions. Mayweather is reportedly known to be carrying around $250,000 of cash with him at all times. That's where Mayweather's famous 'The Money Team' come in to play.

Not to be confused by Floyd's apparel brand by the same name, The Money Team is also widely referred to the team of bodyguards that is seen with the 50-0 boxer during his public appearances. And believe it or not, The Money has a crazy list of requirements for a person to be part of his entourage.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather's Twitter A/c Hacked In Bitcoin Scam Along With Barack Obama, Bill Gates

Earlier this year, YouTube channel Richest released a video which outlined the various requirements to be one of Floyd's bodyguards. While the video has since been taken down, some of his key requirements are all over the internet. One of the requirements to be a part of Floyd Mayweather's crew is to be able to carry and guard a large amount of cash. As mentioned above, Mayweather loves to travel, flaunting the "green" along the way.

Another requirement is the person has to be a dominating figure by size and stature. While Floyd may himself be just 5ft8, the 43-year-old likes to be surrounded by a team full of tall and muscular men. Per reports, one of his core team member stands at 7ft tall. It is said, the size requirement is so crucial to the boxer that he travels around the world in not one but two private jets.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Teases Potential Return To RIZIN This Year In Instagram Post

Being a member of Floyd Mayweather's Money Team means one must be prepared to attack anyone who tries to get in close proximity to the boxer. According to reports, Mayweather even has code phrases like 'Sick them' and 'Form Voltron' for his guards. The 43-year-old famously used the code 'Form Voltron' in 2017 during his press conference with Conor McGregor. His crew instantly surrounded McGregor, which led to an on-stage scuffle.

If reports are to be believed, Mayweather does pay each of his bodyguards quite handsomely for the length of the service they provide. Aside from a whopping $150,000-a-year salary, Mayweather is known to be paying his team bonuses like Rolex watches and Mercedes Benz cars, while travelling around the world and meeting a host of celebrities is an added perk.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Slammed By Daughter For Putting Himself Before His Children

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Net Worth, Salary, Reported UFC Debut Date And Fight

(Image Credits: Floyd Mayweather Instagram Handle)