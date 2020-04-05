Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Held For Stabbing Woman Over Rapper NBA YoungBoy: Reports

American Boxing Promoter Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a woman over rapper NBA YoungBoy (also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again).

Iyanna Mayweather is currently being held at Houston's Harris County jail after being arrested at 1:30 a.m. on April 4, as per international media reports. She is currently being held on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

NBA YoungBoy detained

According to international media reports, Rapper YoungBoy and a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs were at the rapper's house when Mayweather arrived. After seeing both of them together, Mayweather told Jacobs that she was YoungBoy's fiancée asking her to leave.

When Jacobs refused to leave, an argument ensued between the two that resulted in Mayweather stabbing Jacobs with two knives. The paramedics reportedly took her to a local hospital where her condition is currently unknown.

The police have detained NBA YoungBoy for precautionary measures. Talking to the police, Mayweather reportedly said that Jacobs prompted the fight by pulling her hair and then running into the kitchen. She also revealed that she did not know Jacobs before the incident.

