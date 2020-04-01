Ronaldinho Defeated By Convicted Murderer, Thief In Footvolley Game In Paraguay Prison

Former Barcelona and AC Milan star Ronaldinho has been locked up in a Paraguay prison for allegedly entering the country with his brother on a fake passport. While the Ronaldinho prison sentence continues, the former Brazil international has involved himself in a couple of sporting activities and was captured showing his skills in a footvolley match with his inmates. However, the former Ballon D'Or winner's golden touch eluded him and he lost the game against a murderer-thief duo.

Also Read: Ronaldinho In Paraguay Prison: Former Barcelona star Plays Futsal in Yard With Inmates: Watch Video

Ronaldinho fake passport case: Former Barcelona forward loses footvolley match against a thief-murderer duo

Ronaldinho stole headlines with his audacious skills during a footvolley match during his stay in a Paraguay prison over the 'Ronaldinho fake passport case.' The former AC Milan star was flaunting off his skills with a string of deft right-foot touches and winning headers reminding fans of his heydays. He teamed up with a prison worker, an inmate with Ronaldinho in Paraguay prison in a blues footvolley game, but they ended up on the losing side. Ronaldinho's opponents were Edgar Ramirez Otazu and Yoni David Mereles Martinez, who are serving 18 and 10-year prison sentences for murder and robbery respectively.

Also Read: Ronaldinho in Paraguay prison: Ronaldinho, Ian Wright And Other Footballers Who Went To Jail

Ronaldinho fake passport case: WATCH former Barcelona star enjoy a game of footvolley in Paraguay prison

Ronaldinho having fun in Paraguayan prison. Nothing can stop this man from smiling. 🙌pic.twitter.com/nFCOsh3y8K — Tekkers (@TekkersMedia) March 30, 2020

Also Read: Ronaldinho fake passport case: Former Barcelona star Undergoes Training For Carpentry Amid Six-month Jail Term In Paraguay: Report

Ronaldinho fake passport case: When will Ronaldinho get out of jail?

There no specific time frame to when will Ronaldinho get out of jail. The Ronaldinho fake passport case could be a long drawn out one, with reports suggesting that Ronaldinho along with 12 others who were arrested for false passports, could be linked to similar money laundering case. The former Barcelona forward has been warned that the Ronaldinho prison sentence could be extended up to six months before a choice is taken on whether to put him on trial. He was imprisoned at a five-star hotel in Asuncion on March 6 with his brother Roberto de Assis and accused of entering Paraguay with an altered passport falsely, proving he was a naturalised Paraguayan national.

Also Read: Ronaldinho fake passport case: Former Barca star Has 'lost His Famous Smile' In Prison Reveals Ex-Paraguay Striker Nelson Cuevas