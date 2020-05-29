When Conor McGregor Showcased Colombian Drug Lord Pablo Escobar's Face On His Vest

Four years ago, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor stunned his fans after donning a Pablo Escobar imprinted vest in the wake of his victory against Nate Diaz at UFC 202. Considered to be one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history, Conor McGregor avenged his loss against Nate Diaz after the duo locked horns for the second time on Aug 21, 2016, in an epic headliner. However, ‘The Notorious’ grabbed a lot of attention post-fight for his sensational quotes and an Instagram post that saw him donning a vest with the face of the notorious Columbian drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Accepts Anderson Silva's 'super Fight' UFC Catchweight Challenge

When Conor McGregor surprised his fans by sporting a Pablo Escobar imprinted vest

Following his win against Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor took to Instagram and posted a number of pictures. While Conor McGregor’s post-fight celebration pictures grabbed attention, the Irishman had to face some heat from his fans for showcasing Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar on his vest. However, the UFC world champion paid very little attention to his critics back then.

Pablo Escobar was an infamous drug lord who was part of the illegal cocaine trade in Columbia. The Columbian drug lord's growing power and influence in the country forced police officials to take him down in an encounter on December 2, 1993. Filmmakers have depicted the life of Pablo Escobar numerous times, with ‘Narcos’ being the most popular series on Netflix, portraying the life of Pablo Escobar.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks About UFC GOAT But There Are 6 Contenders And No Conor McGregor

UFC: Conor McGregor's UFC status

After a sensational knockout victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January this year, Conor McGregor is seemingly on the verge of finalising a “super fight” against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ recently challenged Conor McGregor for a fight at catchweight (176 lbs) and seemed confident about UFC fans wanting to see the matchup. Conor McGregor appeared to be equally interested in materialising the fight as he went onto accept Anderson Silva’s offer in a recent tweet. However, UFC officials are yet to confirm the bout from their end.

Also Read | Dana White Reveals Full Fight Card For UFC 250 With Amanda Nunes Headlining The Event

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Picks The Most Emphatic Beatdown Of His UFC Career

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram