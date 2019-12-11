Former Green Bay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy Eyes NFL Return In 2020

Green Bay Packers' former head coach Mike McCarthy is planning to return to the NFL in 2020. The 56-year-old spent 13 seasons with the Wisconsin-based franchise but is hoping to take charge of a new franchise come next campaign.

Also Read | MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Trying To Make Room For Cole? J.A. Happ Exit Looms

Lots more words and video here on Mike McCarthy, who has spent months studying league trends, rebuilding playbooks, doing deep dives on analytics/technology, reflecting on his career and mapping out a plan for 2020. "I'm definitely a better coach." https://t.co/ZpDPOukPDu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2019

Green Bay Packers' former coach discusses NFL return

Mike McCarthy has built quite an impressive resume with the Green Bay Packers. He won more than 60% of his games with the Packers, reaching the playoffs nine times in 13 seasons. He also led the Packers in a win in the Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, after a poor campaign last season, he was dismissed by the Packers in December last year.

Also Read | Gerrit Cole Signs Stratospheric Record-breaking Deal With Yankees, To Earn $324 Million

"Our family is extremely blessed and so fortunate to have the time here in Green Bay."



Former #Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy with us on @ESPNMilwaukee and @ESPNMadison discussing life for him and his family around football and the Green Bay community. pic.twitter.com/b0zoTige20 — Wilde & Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) December 10, 2019

Mike McCarthy discusses Green Bay Packers dismissal

Mike McCarthy, who has been out of work since being dismissed by the Green Bay Packers, recently gave an interview to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. He revealed that he plans to get back in the NFL in 2020. McCarthy admitted that he spent his time outside the NFL studying and analysing the game.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Linked To Dallas Cowboys After Growing Discontent At Cleveland: Report

Mike McCarthy also touched upon his emotions after Packers exit. He stated that he was indeed gutted after being dismissed, which culminated a terrible year for the 56-year-old. He further added that the move probably was the best for the locker room as it ended the ongoing speculation surrounding the coach's future. McCarthy insisted that failure is a part of being successful and that he is ready to bounce back. McCarthy also spoke about his family and how he utilised the time well bonding with his loved ones.

There have been rumours that Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns are interested in Mike McCarthy and if the situation arises we could be seeing the 56-year-old back in the dugout soon.

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Kicker Brett Maher, Sign Kai Forbath As Replacement