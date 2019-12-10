Odell Beckham Jr Linked To Dallas Cowboys After Growing Discontent At Cleveland: Report

Odell Beckham Jr has been dominating the headlines through the 2020 off-season. For those unaware, Beckham is only in the first year of his contract with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns had signed Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants earlier this year in a swap deal till 2024 which is valued at $77 million. NFL insider Charles Robinson has now intensified the growing speculation around the Pro Bowl wide receiver’s apparent disharmony with the Cleveland Browns as there are numerous rumours which claim that Odell Beckham Jr is lost and telling the opposing players often during matches to come get him.

Odell Beckham to join the Dallas Cowboys?

Charles Robinson stated that what any of this means for Beckam’s future is a completely different matter. He also said that he has an opinionated circle of friends and family that surrounds him. He further suggested that there are some in the sport who still speak in hopeful tones of the wide receiver potentially ending up with the Dallas Cowboys, which would in fact also put him in close proximity to his parents.

Charles with an interesting OBJ nugget here:



"Some still speak in hopeful tones about him potentially ending up with the Dallas Cowboys, which would put him in close proximity to his parents." https://t.co/DA9y978blx — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 9, 2019

NFL rumours: Dallas Cowboys in desperate need of a wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr was born in Baton Rouge and played collegiately at the Lone Star State. It is said he has familial roots in the Louisiana Start University (LSU). Odell Sr., who is Odell's biological father, had been a member of the San Antonio Talons for some time, which is now a defunct Arena Football League organization. Beckham's mother, Heather, coached track at Rice and Tulane, where his stepfather, Derek Mills, had the role of an assistant volunteer coach. The Dallas Cowboys will have a glaring need at a wide receiver after Amari Cooper hits the unrestricted free agency. After a disagreement on a long-term contract extension with the club, there has been a strong belief that suggested Amari Cooper could legitimately walk away from the Dallas Cowboys, making way for Odell.

