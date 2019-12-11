Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Kicker Brett Maher, Sign Kai Forbath As Replacement

An air of the inevitable surrounded Brett Maher after the Dallas Cowboys kicker wrote his name in the NFL history books for all the wrong reasons last week. During the Cowboys' loss against the Chicago Bears, Brett Maher missed his 10th field goal this year. That's more than any other kicked has missed in the NFL during the last four years. The Dallas Cowboys clearly lost patience with the kicker, as they announced their decision to release Brett Maher.

Brett Maher has now missed 10 field goals in 2019 ... more than any kicker in a single season in the last 4 years.#ThursdayNightFootball | #DALvsCHI — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 6, 2019

Dallas Cowboys cut Maher

The #DallasCowboys have cut kicker Brett Maher & signed veteran Kai Forbath.



Read more in Breaking News presented by @LGUS — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 9, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys announced the decision to release Brett Maher on Tuesday, December 10, after the kicker's dismal showings in recent weeks. The 42-yard miss during the loss against the Bears seems to have been the final nail in the coffin for the Dallas Cowboys kicker. The Cowboys have now chosen to replace Maher with ex-Patriots kicker Kai Forbath. Interestingly, Kai Forbath hit a 23-yard field goal for the Patriots in Week 13 during the game against the Houston Texans. Forbath was then waived by the Patriots the following day.

#Patriots claim DL Albert Huggins from Philadelphia; release K Kai Forbath: https://t.co/3lP8hxEtJo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 2, 2019

Kai Forbath vs Brett Maher stats

Throughout his NFL career so far, Kai Forbath has converted 121 out of 141 attempted field goal kicks, which roughly translates to 85 per cent. Brett Maher, on the other hand, has gone 107-137 so far, which translates to 78%. He also has a less-than-impressive 6-of-12 record on field goal attempts at the AT&T Stadium this season. Interestingly, Brett Maher is 19-of-29 on field goals overall this season. He also became the only kicker in NFL history with three makes of at least 60 yards.

