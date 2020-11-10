Formula 1 British Grand Prix Shifts Date To Avoid Clash With Wimbledon, Euro 2021 Finals

The British Grand Prix 2021 is all set to be sandwiched between the Wimbledon Open and the Euro 2021 final according to reports. The Formula 1 are all set to announce their 23-race calendar or the next season, including the showpiece event at Silverstone. The calendar does not include the Vietnam Grand Prix though, while Saudi Arabia was the latest new entrant.

Formula 1 schedules British GP to avoid a clash with Euro Final, Wimbledon 2021

According to Sportsmail, Formula 1 promoters are set to announce their 2021 F1 calendar including the schedule for the British Grand Prix 2021. The Britsh GP is scheduled to be held on July 18 next year, which will be sidestepping a clash with the Wimbledon men’s singles final and the Euro 2021 final at Wembley. The Wimbledon Championships were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the Euro Championships was also postponed to 2021. The British Grand Prix was won this year by Lewis Hamilton.

Today was such a challenging day, struggled with the balance and generally putting together laps fast enough. I managed to pull out two solid laps at the end to secure my 91st pole position. I’m grateful to my team for providing me the package to do what I do 🙌🏾 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/imlGJMn5A0 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 1, 2020

The Sportsmail report further stated that the new F1 season will start in Australia on March 21 next year. The calendar will not include the Vietnam Grand Prix. The BBC reported that the cancellation followed the arrest of Hanoi People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Duc Chung in August . The vacancy is likely to be filled with a race at Imola or Istanbul. Portimao, in the Algarve is also an alternative, but doubts remain where the venue could host a GP with a full quota of fans.

The calendar will still have to be approved by the governing FIA’s World Motor Sport Council. The race in Saudi Arabia has been confirmed by Formula 1, and will be held in Jeddah. Jeddah will be the venue for the Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix till a purpose-built track at Qiddiyah is completed, which is expected to be ready by 2023. Brazil is also set to remain on the calendar with South America’s only race returning to Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit in November. The Rio de Janiero circuit will not host the race, with work work yet to start on it due to environmental controverises.

Formula One is expecting to allow fans back at the venues after racing this year behind closed doors or with very limited attendance. The 2021 calendar will also feature the return of races that were cancelled amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort which last hosted a race in 1985. The Dutch circuit will follow on from Belgium’s Spa in September 2021.

(Image Courtesy: formula1.com)