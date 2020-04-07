Formula 1 Chief Chase Carey Commits To 20% Paycut From His Salary: Report

With the Formula 1 season coming to a standstill due to coronavirus, Formula 1 team drivers recently decided to take pay cuts for helping their teams' support staff members during the coronavirus. The likes of Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz have already taken a paycut from their salary. Joining this list of people is Formula 1 boss Chase Carey, who decided to slash his own salary as part of a major cost-saving operation by the organisation.

Chase Carey takes paycut during coronavirus

According to Daily Mail, Chase Carey has committed to a 20% paycut from his salary during the coronavirus period. The report also mentions that Formula 1 has also put nearly 250 staff members, which is nearly 50% of its workforce, on furlough but regular staff are said to be disgruntled by their treatment. Formula 1 motor-racing chief Ross Brawn and 15 directors will also be taking a 20% pay cut for the next two months. In their fight against coronavirus during the UK lockdown, British teams Williams and Racing Point have put their staff on furlough, following McLaren's lead.

F1 Postponed: Races which has been cancelled or postponed so far this season

After staff members of the Haas and Mercedes F1 teams tested positive for coronavirus, the F1 postponed decision was made for the safety of all teams. So far, the F1 season has witnessed its first eight races of the season being either postponed or cancelled. The races that have been affected by coronavirus are Australian Grand Prix (cancelled), the Bahrain Grand Prix (postponed), the Vietnam Grand Prix (postponed), the Chinese Grand Prix (postponed), the Dutch Grand Prix (postponed), the Spanish Grand Prix (postponed), the Monaco Grand Prix (cancelled) and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (postponed).

UK lockdown: Story of coronavirus cases so far

According to multiple media reports, Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College in London, who has helped shape the government's response to coronavirus, has said that during the UK lockdown, deaths from the coronavirus could rise to between 7,000 and 20,000 depending upon the measures taken to slow the spread of the virus.

