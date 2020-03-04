The Debate
Seven Formula 1 Teams Formally Object To The Ferrari Engine Settlement

other sports

Seven Formula 1 teams have objected to the Ferrari engine settlement. They stated that they are 'shocked' and 'surprised' by FIA's confidential agreement.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Formula 1

Seven Formula 1 teams have released a joint statement expressing their shock and surprise at the handling of the Ferrari engine controversy in 2019. Ferrari came under the radar last season due to their straight-line speed. However, only last week, FIA (the governing body of Formula 1) revealed that they have reached a 'settlement' with the Italian team following a long-running analysis into their Ferrari engine 2019-spec power unit.

Formula 1: Ferrari engine settlement

The details of the agreement between the FIA and Ferrari have been kept private. However, FIA stated that both parties agreed to 'a number of technical commitments'. This has caused some unrest and disbelief among the other Formula 1 teams. Seven out of the 10 have issued a threat to the handling of the Ferrari engine settlement from the FIA.

ALSO READ: 2 Charged In Theft Of Rare Jewelry From Formula 1 Heiress

Formula 1: What's behind the Ferrari engine story?

Ferrari's engine was easily the best in 2019. So much so that their drivers were often gaining half a second advantage over their closest rivals during their straight-line qualifying laps. Although Ferrari didn't manage to challenge for the title and finished 235 points behind champions Mercedes, other Formula 1 teams (including Mercedes) were particularly annoyed about how they were achieving that cryptic advantage. They never made any formal protests at the time. Ferrari denied anything inappropriate and inconvenient. 

ALSO READ: Formula 1 Will Alter Calendar For Coronavirus If Needed

On the final Friday of winter testing, FIA released the Ferrari engine settlement statement

FIA released a statement that it had conducted an analysis of the Ferrari Power Unit and reached a settlement with the team.

 

ALSO READ: Tata Communications Ends Partnership With Formula 1

F1 news: Seven Formula 1 teams release critical joint statement

Seven Formula 1 teams - Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Racing Point, Alpha Tauri and Williams - have released joint statements expressing their shock towards the FIA Ferrari engine settlement last week. The only two teams not to sign the statement apart from Ferrari are Haas and Alfa Romeo. It is so because they use Ferrari engines.

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton And Valentino Rossi Race Against Each Other On Formula 1 Track, Watch Video

First Published:
COMMENT
