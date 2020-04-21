From Charlotte Flair To Jinder Mahal, WWE Superstars Who Donned Indian Attire: Watch

WWE superstars have often professed their admiration for their Indian fans, which comes as little surprise considering WWE holds an immense fanbase in India. Throughout the years, several Indian wrestlers have made it big inside the WWE ring with the likes of The Great Khali, Jinder Mahal, and the current WWE roster also holds a handful of young Indian talents in Kavita Devi, Rinku Singh, The Singh Brothers, and Saurav Gujjar. However, WWE stars gave Indian fans a priceless moment when they decided to don Indian attire during their visit to the country last year. Here are the WWE superstars including Charlotte Flair and Jinder Mahal, who proudly presented themselves in Indian culture.

WWE news: WWE Superstars who have rocked the Indian attire in style ft. Charlotte Flair and Jinder Mahal

Charlotte Flair ‘The Queen’ sported a purple saree and the WWE Women’s World champion looked extremely happy in the Indian attire. Apart from Charlotte Flair, The New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston also sported a traditional pathani suit, which further echoed with the Indian fans. Former World Champion Matt Hardy donned South Indian attire during his visit to India, while Sasha Banks ‘The Boss’ donned a multicoloured saree. Indian WWE champion Jinder Mahal also provided some excitement for his home fans by presenting the Indian culture in one of the best ways possible

Charlotte Flair was seen learning Bollywood dance steps with actor Varun Dhawan teaching her some iconic Indian dance moves. Meanwhile, The New Day took turns and experienced what it feels like to travel in an autorickshaw in India. Here's a glimpse of Charlotte Flair and Varun Dhawan grooving to some Indian music.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)