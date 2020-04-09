Triple H And Charlotte Flair React To Io Shirai’s Massive Win On WWE NXT

In this week’s WWE NXT, fans saw Io Shirai defeat Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, and Candice LeRae to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE NXT Women's Championship. After the match, WWE NXT chief and 14-time World Champion Triple H took to Twitter and congratulated Io Shirai on winning the match. Triple H said Io Shirai showed amazing skills during the match and revealed that he can’t wait to see Charlotte Flair defend her WWE NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai in the future.

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair also reacted to Io Shirai’s win, but she was not seen bothered with her upcoming opponent. Charlotte Flair stated that Io Shirai won the ladder match but earned an opportunity to lose the title match by tapping out to her Figure 8-Leglock. Figure 8-Leglock is the same move Charlotte Flair used against Rhea Ripley to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Here’s how Triple H and Charlotte Flair reacted

An amazing effort by all the women in this #LadderMatch. A win by @shirai_io means she’s the #1 contender... @shirai_io vs @MsCharlotteWWE for the @WWENXT women’s championship???



As a wise man once said, HELL YES!!!!!#WeAreNXT https://t.co/4WgNZ7JS7b — Triple H (@TripleH) April 9, 2020

A ladder match where the prize is a figure-8. Congratulations? https://t.co/CJNbPINBAI — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 9, 2020

WWE NXT results: Io Shirai defeats Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, and Candice LeRae

After the match started, all six women began fighting their rivals. Mia Yim went after Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai faced Tegan Nox, and Io Shirai went up against LeRae. Tegan Nox took Dakota Kai outside the ring and sent her flying through the table. Chelsea Green injured her ankle and Robert Stone came to her help. Stone somehow managed to pick her up and started climbing the ladder, but Mia Yim pushed the ladder injuring both Chelsea Green and Robert Stone in the process. Io Shirai and LeRae were the only ones left in the ring and they both began climbing the ladder. Lo Shirai then knocked Candice LeRae down. Shirai proceeded to grab the hanging briefcase and won the match.

