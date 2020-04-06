WrestleMania 36: Charlotte Flair Demolishes Rhea Ripley, Becomes New NXT Women’s Champion

After the considerable build-up, Charlotte Flair finally got a chance to face NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. The match was filled with incredible moments as the Queen of WrestleMania and the future of WWE’s women's roster displayed some high-flying moves and their raw power. The match was long, but in the end, an experienced Charlotte Flair claimed victory over Rhea Ripley.

WrestleMania 36 results: Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley

From the start of the match, Charlotte Flair targeted the left injured knee of Rhea Ripley, but the champion responded by delivering the Riptide out of nowhere for two counts. Rhea Ripley then delivered a somersault senton off the ring steps to Charlotte Flair to maintain control. However, Charlotte Flair recovered and again targeted Rhea Ripley’s injured knee. She begam stomping on the left knee as the champion screamed in agony.

After the commercials, Rhea Ripley took control as she slammed Charlotte Flair face-first into the mat. Rhea Ripley kept the pressure by delivering a series of knee blows to the face of the challenger and followed it up with a basement dropkick. She stopped Charlotte Flair from delivering a moonsault and scored another near-fall. Rhea Ripley then delivered a missile dropkick to Flair which did more damage to her left knee. Rhea Ripley shook off the pain and attempted to trap Charlotte Flair in her submission move, but The Queen escaped and started targeting Rhea Ripley’s left knee again.

Rhea Ripley continued to fight and even took Charlotte Flair to the top rope to deliver a suplex, but the challenger countered and dropped Ripley to the mat. Charlotte Flair then attempted to deliver a moonsault, but the champion stopped her with a foot to the face. Charlotte Flair soon recovered and delivered a Spear that destroyed Ripley. Charlotte Flair then trapped Rhea Ripley into the Figure Eight and picked up the win via submission.

