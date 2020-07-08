FSH Vs TOE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Japanese Baseball League Live

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks will square off against Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in the Japanese Professional Baseball League this week. The game will be played on Wednesday, July 8. Here is the FSH vs TOE Dream11 prediction, FSH vs TOE Dream11 team news, FSH vs TOE Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

FSH vs TOE Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Fukuoka PayPay Dome

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 2.30 pm IST

FSH vs TOE Dream11 prediction and preview

Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles occupy the top spot in the Pacific League with 11 victories and five defeats in all. On the other hand, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks occupy the fourth spot on the Japanese Professional Baseball Pacific League table. The Hawks have bagged seven victories while suffering defeats on eight occasions this season. The two teams played each other on Tuesday as well, with the Hawks emerging victorious 4-3.

FSH vs TOE Dream11 prediction: FSH vs TOE Dream11 team news

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks: As the Hawks are coming into the game on the back of a win, they are expected to have more or less the same line-up as that in the previous game against Rakuten Eagles. However, Ukyo Shuto is likely to miss out due to a poor run of form in the past few games. Kodai Senga is expected to start for the Hawks as the main pitcher.

Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles: A couple of changes are expected in the starting line-up for the Eagles, after their defeat against the same opponents in the previous game. Yuichi Adachi is not in his groove and will probably be on the sidelines for the fixture. The likes of Yuya Ogo and Kazuya Fujita are also not expected to be included in the team.

FSH vs TOE Dream11 prediction: FSH vs TOE Dream11 team

Outfielders: Hiroaki Shimauchi, Wladimir Balentein, Jabari Blash, Tatsuru Yaganimachi

Infielders: Masaki Mimori, Ginji Akaminai, Keizo Kawashima

Pitcher: JT Chargois

Catcher: Ryoya Kurihara

FSH vs TOE Dream11 prediction: FSH vs TOE Dream11 top picks

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks : Ryoya Kurihara, Keizo Kawashima

: Ryoya Kurihara, Keizo Kawashima Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles: Ginji Akaminai, Hiroaki Shimauchi

FSH vs TOE Dream11 prediction

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks are the favourites in the game.

Note: The FSH vs TOE Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The FSH vs TOE Dream11 team selection and FSH vs TOE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Rakuten Eagles Twitter