FSH Vs TOE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Japanese Baseball League Live

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks will square off against Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in the Japanese Professional Baseball League this week. The game will be played on Wednesday, July 8. Here is the FSH vs TOE Dream11 prediction, FSH vs TOE Dream11 team news, FSH vs TOE Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
現在 ５回終了 この回、相手の送球エラーで０アウト２塁のチャンスを作ると続く柳田選手のタイムリーで１点を勝ち越します！https://t.co/87ArwzT4wR#sbhawks pic.twitter.com/AxxeKkvlP7— 福岡ソフトバンクホークス（公式） (@HAWKS_official) July 7, 2020
Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles occupy the top spot in the Pacific League with 11 victories and five defeats in all. On the other hand, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks occupy the fourth spot on the Japanese Professional Baseball Pacific League table. The Hawks have bagged seven victories while suffering defeats on eight occasions this season. The two teams played each other on Tuesday as well, with the Hawks emerging victorious 4-3.
Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks: As the Hawks are coming into the game on the back of a win, they are expected to have more or less the same line-up as that in the previous game against Rakuten Eagles. However, Ukyo Shuto is likely to miss out due to a poor run of form in the past few games. Kodai Senga is expected to start for the Hawks as the main pitcher.
Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles: A couple of changes are expected in the starting line-up for the Eagles, after their defeat against the same opponents in the previous game. Yuichi Adachi is not in his groove and will probably be on the sidelines for the fixture. The likes of Yuya Ogo and Kazuya Fujita are also not expected to be included in the team.
Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks are the favourites in the game.