KIA VS NCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

KIA Tigers (KIA) will square off against NC Dinos (NCD) in the Korean Baseball League on Saturday, July 4. The KIA vs NCD Dream11 live match will be played at Changwon NC Park at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our KIA vs NCD Dream11 prediction, KIA vs NCD Dream11 team and KIA vs NCD Dream11 top picks.

KIA vs NCD Dream11 preview

Ahead of the KIA vs NCD game, NC Dinos currently occupy the top spot on the points table having won 34 games so far. The team will look to continue their winning momentum in order to remain at the top of the table.KIA Tigers occupy 4th spot on the table having won 27 games so far in the season. The game is expected to be a hard-fought contest

KIA vs NCD Dream11 prediction: KIA vs NCD Dream11 team, full squads

KIA vs NCD Dream11 prediction: KIA squad

Lee Chang Jin, Oh Seon Woo, Choi Hyung Woo, Kim Ho Ryeong, Lee Eun Chong, Lee Jin Young, Lee Woo Sung, Yoo Jae Shin, Lee In Han, Park Jung Woo, Na Ji Wan, Preston Tucker, Preston Tucker, Na Ji Wan, Park Jung Woo, and Lee In Han, Choi Jeong Yong, Choi Jung Min, Hwang Dae In, Hwang Yoon Ho, Kim Joo Chan, Kim Sun Bin, Park Min, Ko Jang Hyuk, Na Joo Hwan, Hong Jong Pyo, Park Jin Doo, Min Gyeong Nam, Lee Won Bin, Aaron Brooks, Drew Gagnon, Yang Hyun Jong, Hang Seung Taek, Lee Jin Kyung, Baek Yong Hwan, Han Joon Soo, Kim Min Sik

KIA vs NCD Dream11 prediction: NCD squad

Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Sung-Wook, Kim Joon-wan, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Tae-jin, Kim Chan-Hyung, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-Jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Suk-min, Park Min-woo, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Im Jung-ho, Im Chang-min, Jang Hyun-Shik, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Geon-tae, Koo Chang-mo, Park Jin-woo, Drew Rucinski, Won Jong-hyun, Mike Wright, Lee Jae-Hak, Hong Sung-moo, Kim Tae-goon, Kim Hyung-Joon, Yang Eui-Ji

KIA vs NCD Dream11 top picks

Lee Myung Ki

Kwon Hui Dong

Choi Hyun Woo

Na Ji Wan

KIA vs NCD Dream11 team

KIA vs NCD Dream11 prediction

As per our KIA vs NCD Dream11 prediction, NCD are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The KIA vs NCD Dream11 prediction, KIA vs NCD Dream11 top picks and KIA vs NCD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIA vs NCD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover Image Courtesy: Kia Tigers Instagram