Justin Gaethje Wants To Make Khabib Quit: 'I Want Him To Know I’m The Superior Athlete'

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0-0) is currently an unstoppable force who has mauled everyone he has faced in the octagon. The undefeated lightweight champion has breezed past major opponents while losing only one round in his entire UFC career. While he has racked up an incredible resume, he’s scheduled to face Justin Gaethje next, who has been touted as an opponent who could cause Khabib Nurmagomedov some problems.

A few days ago, UFC president Dana White claimed that Justin Gaethje “is the most dangerous type of fighter for Khabib Nurmagomedov” and recently, the interim champion revealed the one massive advantage he has against the dominant champion, going into the much-awaited fight. On UFC 254 media day, Justin Gaethje said that his power and confidence could cause problems for Khabib Nurmagomedov. “My confidence is probably my biggest factor right now paired with the power that I possess paired with the coach that I have. That’s a dangerous combination,” Justin Gaethje added.

Khabib vs Gaethje: Justin Gaethje wants to make Khabib Nurmagomedov quit

In the past, Justin Gaethje has not used his wrestling repertoire, but against Khabib Nurmagomedov, it could come in handy. In other words, Justin Gaethje is impressive both on his feet and on the ground, which could spell trouble for Khabib Nurmagomedov who majorly depends on his ground work. During the interview, Justin Gaethje stated that if Nurmagomedov tries to take him down, he’ll get back up and inflict some damage. Justin Gaethje added that he’s ready to fight both on feet and ground and will give The Eagle more than he can handle.

“I’m going to try to beat him into submission. I want him to quit. I want him to know I’m the superior athlete, the superior man. That’s the goal of this game,” Justin Gaethje added.

Earlier, Justin Gaethje told ESPN that he wants to see Khabib Nurmagomedov bleed as the lightweight champion “hasn’t seen his blood many times.” Justin Gaethje added that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a tough fighter, but he’s not as “crazy” as him. The Eagle, on the other hand, said on media day that he would try to tire Gaethje with his wrestling and would end the fight in the third or fourth round.

Image Source: Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram