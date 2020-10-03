Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals His Game Plan To Defeat Justin Gaethje At UFC 254

At UFC 249, Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson in dominating fashion to become the new interim champion. Since then, he has been touted as an opponent who could cause Khabib Nurmagomedov some problems stylistically. However, the undefeated lightweight champion looks confident ahead of UFC 254 and claimed that he will finish Justin Gaethje in the third or fourth round.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his game plan

While talking to BT Sport on UFC 254 virtual media day, The Eagle revealed that he will aim to tire Justin Gaethje with his wrestling as he knows the interim champion will try to hurt him with kickboxing and wrestling. "I'm gonna make him tired and maybe in number three or round number four, my plan is to finish him," added Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two fighters are set to collide in the main event of UFC 254 which is scheduled to take on October 24 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

"I'm going to make him tired."



"Then in round number three or four, my plan is finish him."@TeamKhabib's confidence is just terrifying 😳 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/VdSI4QMVHu — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 2, 2020

Earlier, while talking to MMA Fighting, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that UFC president Dana White has something big planned for him if he gets past Justin Gaethje. Khabib Nurmagomedov added that he didn’t ask White about his "big plans" as he’s currently focusing on Gaethje and would talk to him again after October 24. According to various reports, Dana White could offer Khabib Nurmagomedov a fight against UFC legend Georges St-Pierre or newcomer Michael Chandler.

Justin Gaethje wants to see Khabib Nurmagomedov bleed

In an interview with ESPN, Justin Gaethje, who’s known for his violent fighting style, claimed that he wants to see Khabib Nurmagomedov bleed as the lightweight champion “hasn’t seen his blood many times”. Justin Gaethje added that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a tough fighter, but he’s not as “crazy” as him. Gaethje stated he knows he has to be quick during the fight and answer Khabib’s unique wrestling with his own.

“He hasn’t seen his blood many times, I’m sure. His style of fighting is not something where you are looking for blood. I bet that doesn’t even cross his mind that he will see his own blood. That has never been a factor for him.” said Justin Gaethje.

