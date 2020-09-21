Michael Chandler Reveals How He'll Beat Khabib If He Replaces Justin Gaethje At UFC 254

Last week, former Bellator champion Michael Chandler signed a deal with UFC and joined the precarious lightweight division. The 34-year-old was initially speculated to make his debut against Dustin Poirier or Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 254, but it was later revealed that he will serve as a replacement for either the undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov or challenger Justin Gaethje at the upcoming PPV. Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov will lock horns in the main event which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020.

Michael Chandler on how he’ll beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Michael Chandler went live on Instagram over the weekend where he revealed that he already has a plan ready for both individuals if he somehow faces either of the two at UFC 254. While talking about Khabib Nurmagomedov, the “Iron” man claimed that he’s a better wrestler than the undefeated Nurmagomedov. Michael Chandler said that the UFC lightweight champion has never faced a Division-I All-American wrestler who is from a very different and very strong breed of fighters.

Michael Chandler said Khabib Nurmagomedov depends a lot on his wrestling, but he won’t be able to take him down. He claimed that when Khabib Nurmagomedov can’t take someone down, he gets off the game and that’s where Chandler is thinking of taking advantage. Despite that, Michael Chandler praised Khabib Nurmagomedov for his past performances and hailed him as one of “the most dominant wrestlers in the world”.

“That’s the game plan: Don’t get taken down. You guys won’t be able to see it until possibly October 24, or somewhere down the line. Because I will be fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title in the near future. Get ready for it,” added Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler on how he’ll defeat Justin Gaethje

Even though Michael Chandler can’t wait to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, he’s also ready for the interim champion Justin Gaethje. While speaking about The Highlight, Michael Chandler first praised Justin Gaethje for his performance against Tony Ferguson. He claimed that Justin Gaethje is one of the best lightweights and predicts that “it will be the best fight possibly in UFC history when me and Justin Gaethje step into the cage”.

“So the game plan would be, keep my hands up, keep my chin tucked and get into a fist fight with him. I think I can match his cardio, I can go step for step,” Michael Chandler said on Instagram.

