'Game Recognises Game': Max Verstappen Gives Take On Hamilton's Bid To Win F1 Title Again

The reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton fighting for the F1 title again, ahead of the 2023 season. Speaking to Sky Sports in New York, the 24-year-old Red Bull driver claimed Hamilton is one of the many drivers on the grid for 2023, who can stop him from winning a third consecutive F1 Drivers’ championship. Red Bull revealed their new car for the fresh season on February 3 in New York.

Verstappen won his second world championship title in 2022, setting a record of winning 15 out of the 22 races. Meanwhile, as reported by Sky Sports, the Dutchman said, “He's (Hamilton) been one of the greatest drivers ever in the sport, so for sure if he has the car to do it, he can fight for the title again”. It is pertinent to mention that Hamilton was denied his eighth world title in 2021 after Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in a much more controversial fashion.

The Hamilton - Verstappen rivalry peaked in the 2021 season, as both drivers were also involved in crashes on multiple occasions. However, Mercedes struggled in the initial part of the 2022 season due to the fresh rules and regulations. Despite not being a title challenger, Mercedes managed to earn a total of 17 podiums last season, including George Russell’s maiden race win in Brazil.

"If you give them the car that's capable of winning the championship, they can"

"But that's the same for George [Russell, Hamilton's team-mate]. it's the same for Charles [Leclerc, Ferrari], it's the same for Lando [Norris, McLaren] - if you give them the car that's capable of winning the championship, they can. But it's also about when you have the car then the pressure comes you cannot afford big mistakes. That's a bit of a different pressure you have but I'm confident once these guys get onto a roll like that it is all possible, they all have talent to do so,” the reigning world champion added.

Out of the 17 podiums, Hamilton finished in the top three places a total of nine times, finishing sixth in the standings with 240 points. Russell on the other hand finished fourth in the standings with 275 points. On the other hand, Verstappen won the championship in Japan with multiple races left and finished the season with 454 points.