Gerrit Cole Breaks Silence On Why He Joined New York Yankees

The MLB Winter Meetings promised some huge deals and they did not disappoint. While Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon made $245 million switches to Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels respectively, they couldn’t top Gerrit Cole’s record trade. New York Yankees signed Gerrit Cole for a record $324 million in a deal running through for nine years.

Also Read: Madison Bumgarner Chose To Play For Arizona Diamondbacks Due To His Horses: Reports

MLB: Gerrit Cole reveals why he joined New York Yankees

“Are you excited to be a Yankee?”

Gerrit Cole: “Of course.”



“What about being a Yankee excites you?”

Gerrit Cole: “What doesn’t excite you?” pic.twitter.com/94d67N8kZr — Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) December 16, 2019

Also Read: Gerrit Cole Clicked By Wife In New York, All Smiles Ahead Of Big Yankees Unveiling

Gerrit Cole will be officially unveiled as a New York Yankees player on Wednesday, but TMZ managed to get an interview with the superstar. Cole was busy signing baseballs and taking selfies with the fans. When asked why he joined the Yankees, Cole replied that the Yankees history, the fans and the competitiveness wooed him to join the New York franchise.

Also Read: MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Up Socrates Brito, Miguel Del Pozo And Phillip Evans

Gerrit Cole to New York Yankees: No beard for Cole?

Gerrit Cole was sporting a beard while he answered the questions which led to the question of whether he'll be going clean-shaven, which is in all seriousness, is a Yankees tradition. Cole's response was not clear due to the ample amount of disturbance and noise, but it seems like Gerrit Cole will part with his beard. Gerrit Cole's switch to the New York Yankees was one of the biggest stories in Major League Baseball in the past few weeks. Cole, who was a free-agent before signing for the Yankees, was also linked with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the LA Angeles. Gerrit Cole's move to the New York Yankees saw veteran Didi Gregorius depart to the Philadelphia Phillies for one-year $14 million deal.

Also Read: Didi Gregorius Blames Gerrit Cole For Losing New York Yankees Spot In Phillies Unveiling