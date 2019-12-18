Gerrit Cole Clicked By Wife In New York, All Smiles Ahead Of Big Yankees Unveiling

Gerrit Cole completed his mega-money move to the New York Yankees earlier this month and it seems like the superstar has already made himself at home. Gerrit Cole is finding it easy to find his space in New York as he was seen enjoying his days in the Big Apple. The 29-year-old was recently clicked by his wife, Amy Crawford, in which the star can be seen behind a copy of The Post's Tuesday back page with a lyric of Frank Sinatra's hit song "New York, New York" captioned in the background. That's some New York vibes for you.

Also Read | El Clasico: Karim Benzema Vs Luis Suarez, The Battle Of The No. 9s

MLB: Gerrit Cole is a New York Yankee now

Gerrit Cole joined the New York Yankees for a whopping sum of $324 million in a 9-year deal and the star recently made his first public appearance. Cole was immediately asked about the New York Yankees' famous 'No Beard' policy to which the pitcher seemed to have made amends with. Gerrit Cole has convinced himself that he will have come to terms with the fact he will have to let his beard go but he also used the words "that's nuts" and "unfortunately".

On Tuesday, Gerrit Cole signed a contract with the Yankees worth $324 million.



That's just $1M less than the $325 million the City of Anaheim agreed to sell Angel Stadium and the 133 acres of surrounding land for last week 😳 #SCFacts



(h/t @Alden_Gonzalez) pic.twitter.com/12Uicx3cu1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Manchester United Return Delayed, This Time Due To Illness

A number of New York Yankees fans gathered to watch their new signing and Gerrit Cole was generous enough to sign their baseballs and even posed for selfies. Gerrit Cole stated that signing for the New York Yankees was a very tough decision to make as big guns like LA Dodgers and LA Angels were interested in signing the player. When asked what motivated him to sign for the New York Yankees, Cole replied by saying "History. The fans. Competitiveness." Gerrit Cole will be officially unveiled at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Also Read | NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru: Robert Jarni Promises Bengaluru FC More Misery In Guwahati

Gerrit Cole got his Yankees haircut and shave @short_porch pic.twitter.com/0De4QADR3K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Lionel Messi Fan Creates Thread About The Barcelona Star's Lesser-known Records