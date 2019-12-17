Didi Gregorius Blames Gerrit Cole For Losing New York Yankees Spot In Phillies Unveiling

It hardly ever happens that a New York Yankees target does not end up with the Yankees themselves. So when they made their intentions clear of bringing in Gerrit Cole, only a few thought it would go the other way around. Cole eventually made a record $324 million-move to the Yankees, meaning that they had to clear some of their bloated payrolls. One of the casualties of the Cole transfer was Didi Gregorius, who has signed up with the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB: Phillies sign Didi Gregorius and Zack Wheeler

Didi and Joe are back together.



Phillies, Didi Gregorius agree to 1-year deal, per @Joelsherman1. pic.twitter.com/0Yh1jx4zTm — MLB (@MLB) December 10, 2019

The Philadelphia Phillies have been active in the MLB off-season, snapping up Zack Wheeler and Didi Gregorius for impressive deals that were unveiled on Monday. Former New York Yankees coach Joe Girardi, who will be at the helm of the Philadelphia Phillies, said Gregorius would be in the middle of the action — not only at shortstop but in the lineup, too — for the Phillies. Didi Gregorius returned from a Tommy John surgery in 2019 and was not at his best, but he fully expects to be 100 per cent fit with the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit 61 RBIs in 82 games and .238 with 16 home runs last season.

Didi Gregorius: Gerrit Cole cost me Yankees return

Didi Gregorius turns 30 in February and hence did not fit into the New York Yankees plans after making their intentions clear on signing Cole. Gregorius said that he knew his time was up at the Yankees when chairman Brian Cashman made it clear their Cole would be their priority signing and Girardi was thrilled at the chance to bring his old shortstop back. Didi Gregorius loves the passion of the fans and said he would be open to signing a long-term deal with the Philadelphia Phillies if things go well after he plays 2020 on a 1-year, $14 million contract.

