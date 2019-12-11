Gerrit Cole Net Worth, Salary As New York Yankees Splurge $324 Million

Gerrit Cole is one of the most popular baseball players in the world and after his deal with New York Yankees, Major League Baseball (MLB) was taken by a storm. Gerrit Cole made his MLB debut in 2013 which was met with much hype and anticipation. Cole has had a pretty successful career in the sport and had been named the National League Rookie of the Month in September 2013. He was also named the NL Pitcher of the Month in April 2015, and an MLB All-Star the same year. Gerrit Cole played for the Houston Astros before signing the mega-deal with New York Yankees.

Gerrit Cole net worth

The Yankees get their man!



Gerrit Cole will reportedly head to the Bronx on a 9-year, $324M deal, per @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/jtDrMOGCxH — MLB (@MLB) December 11, 2019

Gerrit Cole is one of the highest-paid baseball players in the world and has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $15 million, according to PlayersWiki. This primarily came from his time on the baseball field.

MLB: Gerrit Cole salary with the New York Yankees after signing the highest dollar pitcher deal

The former Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has ended months of speculation about his next pitching destination as he finally signed a nine-year deal with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night for $324 million, as reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. This marks the biggest contract given to a pitcher in the history of any major league and surpasses the seven-year deal worth $245-million that the Washington Nationals recently offered Stephen Strasburg. Gerrit Cole’s deal also includes a full no-trade clause.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy Crawford

Gerrit Cole is married to Amy Crawford, who is the sister of San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Amy is also a softball player at UCLA. She met Gerrit Cole when they were athletes for UCLA softball and baseball, respectively. The duo ultimately became friends while sharing the weight room, but it was a pair of kind gestures that led to their relationship.

