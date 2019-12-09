MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Have Reportedly Made A $245m Offer For Gerrit Cole

It is no secret that Gerrit Cole is one of the hottest if not the hottest properties in the MLB free-agents market. While many teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels are chasing his signature, it seems like Cole to Yankees is certainly done. The New York Yankees have made a $245 million offer for Gerrit Cole according to multiple American media reports.

MLB trade rumours: New York Yankees make record offer for Gerrit Cole

If Gerrit Cole signs with the Yankees, the deal would establish a new yardstick in terms of overall value and Average annual value (AAV) for free-agent pitchers. Cole’s $245 million over seven years — a $35 million AAV — would surpass David Price’s record $217 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, while it’ll also surpass Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million AAV from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yet, the Yankees cannot be sure of signing the pitcher and should expect competition form both Dodgers and Angels.

The #Yankees have clearly established themselves as the favorites to sign Gerrit Cole, rival executives believe. The #Angels are the other finalist. No offer has been submitted by either club but @BobKlap reports the #Yankees are preparing seven-year, $245 million offer — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 8, 2019

MLB trade rumours: Diamondbacks, Red Sox to rival New York Yankees' offer?

With Gerrit Cole and representative Scott Boras requesting on Saturday that interested teams submit preliminary offers, the Gerrit Cole saga is far from over, and there’s a chance that either of the Los Angeles franchises will better the New York Yankees' bid, considering they have been linked with Cole’s signature earlier. The contract value could exceed $280 million or even $300 million if those teams opt to go to an eighth or ninth year, a record figure for pitchers. Both Gerrit Cole and Scott Boras are indeed sitting pretty, considering the initial bid is a record bid in itself.

MLB trade rumours: New York Yankees seem desperate for Gerrit Cole's signature

The sheer magnitude of the opening bid is indicative of the New York Yankees’ commitment to go into the spring with this offseason’s crown jewel. The ownership has authorised an active pursuit of Gerrit Cole according to reports. The Yankees have halted other business as it focuses entirely on the crown jewel of the free-agent market, a Hal Steinbrenner trademark that has been absent for several years.

