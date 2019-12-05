MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Consider Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg Move

It is no secret that the New York Yankees are on the lookout for a top-level free agent in the MLB off-season. While many stars have been linked with the Yankees, it seems like the New York franchise has zeroed down on their potential trades. If the latest MLB trade rumours are to be considered, New York Yankees have already held discussions with both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg on a possible trade.

Sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal that the Yankees will meet with both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg this week. https://t.co/N355Oe3t9F — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) December 3, 2019

MLB Trade rumours: New York Yankees eye Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg

The Yankees have reportedly held talks with Gerrit Cole on Tuesday and then with Stephen Strasburg, if reports are to be believed. Scott Boras represents both free-agent pitchers and has held constructive discussions with the New York Yankees ahead of the winter meetings next week. If the New York Yankees bag the deal, it will be considered a great coup considering that both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg are widely regarded as the best starters in the free-agent class this year.

MLB trade rumours: Cole, Strasburg and their stellar campaigns.

Gerrit Cole is the star attraction of this year’s free-agent class, coming off a stellar season during which he went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA and an MLB-leading 326 strikeouts in 33 starts. He finished second to Justin Verlander of Houston Astros in AL Cy Young voting. The Yankees have a history with Cole, whom they selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2008 Draft. Cole opted to pitch for UCLA, rocketing up the first round three years later as the Pittsburgh Pirates chose him first overall in 2011. Stephen Strasburg was this year’s World Series MVP, finishing fifth in National League Cy Young voting with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts after going 18-6. Like Gerrit Cole, The right-hander was the first pick in the Draft, taken by the Washington Nationals in 2009 - went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in six postseason games (five starts), leading them to its first World Series title.

MLB trade rumours: Yankees free up space by releasing Jacoby Ellsbury

According to reports, New York Yankees haven’t made a nine-figure free-agent pitching signing since 2014 when they inked Masahiro Tanaka to a seven-year, $155 million deal. The Yankees have shied away from handing out huge free-agent deals since that winter, when they also signed Jacoby Ellsbury to a seven-year, $153 million contract. The Yankees reportedly owe Jacoby Ellsbury close to $21 million for the 2020 season and a $5 million buyout on a $21 million option for 2021 and have subsequently released him, freeing up space on their 40-man roster.

