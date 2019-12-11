Gerrit Cole Deal: 4 Largest Contracts In MLB History By Average Annual Value

The 2019 MLB winter meetings created the buzz which was quite expected in the busiest four days of the off-season. The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals stole headlines after offering record deals for star free agents, Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. Here, let’s take a look at MLB’s largest contracts by Average Annual Value (AAV).

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Stephen Strasburg Re-signs With Washington Nationals In Record Deal

The best in the business.



Contract terms via @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/UOUCGWvFlJ — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) December 11, 2019

1. Gerrit Cole to New York Yankees (2020), $36 million AAV ($324 million, 9 years)

One of the biggest deals in MLB history. While Gerrit Cole’s trade to the Yankees broke Mike Trout’s stay at the top of the list, it also came close to being the most expensive trade by value in MLB history. The Yankees paid $324 million for Gerrit Cole, $6 million shy of the 13-year, $330 million deal the Phillies cracked with Bryce Harper.

Also Read: Gerrit Cole Signs Stratospheric Record-breaking Deal With Yankees, To Earn $324 Million

2. Mike Trout to Los Angeles Angels (2019), $35.5 million AAV ($430 million,12 years)

Mike Trout’s contract with the Los Angeles Angels broke many sporting records. The deal is the highest valued in the history of world sport. Trout signed a 12-year deal worth $430 million running for 12 years with an average annual value of $35.5 million.

3. Stephen Strasburg to Washington Nationals (2020), $35 million AAV ($245 million, 7 years)

Stephen Strasburg stole headlines when he re-signed with Washington Nationals. The 2019 MVP signed a 7-year deal worth $245 million, making him one of the most expensive pitchers in the MLB. While Strasburg did not manage to touch the heights of former teammate Bryce Walker, he certainly joined some elite company.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies Agree To 5-year Deal

4. Justin Verlander to Houston Astros 2019, $33 million AAV ($66 million, 2 years)

Justin Verlander signed a 2-year, $66 million extension with the Houston Astros that will keep him with the club through the 2021 season. Houston acquired Verlander in an August 2017 trade with the Detroit Tigers, where the right-hander had spent the first 13 years of his career. Verlander went 4-1 in the 2017 post-season, leading the Astros to their first-ever World Series title.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Gerrit Cole Deal Could Have Domino Effect On Other Free Agent Moves