MLB Trade Rumours: Gerrit Cole Deal Could Have Domino Effect On Other Free Agent Moves

Just two days after Stephen Strasburg's record deal with the Washington Nationals was announced, the Yankee decided to trump the Strasburg offer with a mammoth one of their own, albeit for another MLB superstar. Gerrit Cole is the man in question. The pitcher has reportedly signed with the New York Yankees in a record $324 million deal. With the top two free agents - Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson - still undecided on their futures, a question arises. Could the Gerrit Cole deal have a domino effect on the futures of Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson?

Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and the Anthony Rendon conundrum

The Yankees get their man!



Gerrit Cole will reportedly head to the Bronx on a 9-year, $324M deal, per @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/jtDrMOGCxH — MLB (@MLB) December 11, 2019

With the New York Yankees moving for Gerrit Cole and the Washington Nationals opting to re-sign Stephen Strasburg, Scott Boras has come to the fore. Scott Boras is the agent who orchestrated the two deals that broke MLB records over the last couple of days. Boras also represents Anthony Rendon who, after Cole and Strasburg, remains the most attractive option on the free-agent market. Stephen Strasburg's Washington Nationals deal has thrown some doubt over the Nationals' ability to also snap up Anthony Rendon. In fact, the Nationals publicly stated that they would not be able to afford both Rendon and Strasburg deals.

Josh Donaldson's situation, on the other hand, is another story altogether. Donaldson is coming off a season during which he hit 37 home runs, which means that the third baseman is unlikely to be short on offers to end his free agency. Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, however, provided little clarity on Donaldson's contract situation. If the Braves opt not to re-sign Josh Donaldson, replacing him with another third baseman or filling the offensive void with an outfielder remain the only options. The Philadelphia Phillies remain interested in Josh Donaldson. Donaldson won the National League Comeback Player of the Year award and also finished 11th in MVP balloting, which means that his next contract is likely to be significantly longer than the one-year $23 million deal he signed with the Braves which was, incidentally, the largest one-year free-agent contract in history.

Josh Donaldson remains a possibility, but Braves cast a wider net for power bat @DOBrienATLhttps://t.co/nPGiYfGUGm — The Athletic Atlanta (@TheAthleticATL) December 10, 2019

