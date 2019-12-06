MLB Trade Rumours: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies Agree To 5-year Deal

It seems like the Zack Wheeler trade saga has ended. According to American media sources, Wheeler has signed a five-year deal with Philadelphia Phillies worth $118 million. While the entire transaction is yet to be announced, multiple sources report that it is done deal with Wheeler signing for the Phillies up until 2025.

MLB trade rumours: Zack Wheeler signs for Philadelphia Phillies

Staying in the NL East. 👀



Phillies, Zack Wheeler reportedly agree to 5-year, $118M deal, per @JeffPassan. https://t.co/TBX4y2CkKc pic.twitter.com/InP7wmFguL — MLB (@MLB) December 4, 2019

Zack Wheeler was one of the star attractions of the free-agent pool and was considered the best option in starting pitchers behind Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. Wheeler is a significant acquisition, considering both Cole and Strasburg are considerably expensive as compared to the former New York Mets pitcher. Zack Wheeler went 11-8 with a 3.98 ERA in 31 starts last season with the Mets. He had a 3.65 ERA and a 3.37 FIP in 60 starts over the past two seasons.

MLB trade rumours: Philadelphia Phillies fail to qualify for playoffs despite a roster overhaul

The Philadelphia Phillies overhauled their roster last offseason, signing outfielder Bryce Harper, tying him to a 13-year, $330 million contract. The Phillies also acquired the likes of All-Stars Jean Segura, Andrew McCutchen and J.T. Realmuto. Phillies despite their acquisitions finished a disappointing 81-81 and failed to make the playoffs.

MLB trade rumours: Zack Wheeler is one of Phillies' most expensive buys

Zack Wheeler's deal is one the biggest in the Phillies history. Wheeler’s deal is the third-largest free-agent contract in Philadelphia Phillies history behind Bryce Harper’s 13-year $330 million deal and Cliff Lee’sfive-year, $120 million contract. Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels each signed a nine-figure contract extension with the Phillies, signing five and six-year contracts worth $120 million-plus.

