Giants Vs Eagles Live Stream, Prediction, Fantasy Football Picks, NFL Live

Joe Judge's New York Giants will face Doug Pederson's Philadelphia Eagles at the Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday Night Football Week 7. The game between the Eagles and Giants is scheduled to begin at 8:20 pm ET (Friday, 5:50 am IST). Here's a look at the Giants vs Eagles live stream details, NFL standings and our Giants vs Eagles prediction ahead of the game.

NFL standings: Giants vs Eagles preview and prediction

The New York Giants collected their first win of the season against Washington in Week 6 at the Metlife Stadium. Prior to that, Joe Judge's men suffered five defeats in a row, with the losses coming against the Cowboys, Rams, 49ers, Bears and Steelers. The Giants are still in third place in the NFC East, having scored the least amount of points (101) among the four teams in their group. However, the Giants will be hoping to register their second win in a row against a struggling opposition on Thursday night.

Who's ready for TNF ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/JwAvSglzyc — New York Giants (@Giants) October 21, 2020

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a failed comeback effort against the dominant Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. Doug Pederson's men began their season with defeats against Washington and the Rams before earning a draw against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles recorded their first win of the season against the 49ers but subsequently lost to the Steelers in Week 5. Based on the current form of both teams, our Giants vs Eagles prediction is a win for the New York Giants.

Giants vs Eagles team news and injuries

For the Giants, C.J. Board (concussion), Adrian Colbert (shoulder) and Tae Crowder (hamstring) are all ruled out for the game against the Eagles on Thursday. Darnay Holmes (neck) is also a doubt.

For the Eagles, Jack Driscoll (ankle), Zach Ertz (ankle), Malik Jackson (quad), Miles Sanders (knee), Alshon Jeffery (foot) and K’Von Wallace (shoulder) will be unavailable for selection.

Giants vs Eagles: NFL Fantasy Picks

Top picks for Giants - Daniel Jones, Devonta Freeman, Colt McCoy, Saquon Barkley

Top picks for Eagles - Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts, DeSean Jackson, Darius Slay

We got a late one 👀



All the ways to watch, listen & stream #NYGvsPHI, presented by @QuestDX ⤵️ — New York Giants (@Giants) October 21, 2020

NFL live: Giants vs Eagles live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the Giants vs Eagles live telecast on FOX Sports and the NFL Network. The Giants vs Eagles live stream will be available on fuboTV. In Canada, the Giants vs Eagles game will be available on DAZN.

There will be no live stream of the Giants vs Eagles game in India.

Image Credits - New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles Instagram