Georges St-Pierre Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Has "50% Chance” Of Happening: GSP’s Coach

There’s little doubt that Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC. If 'The Eagle' defeats future UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, though, that would just be another way of cementing his legacy as one of the greats – if the fight happens. However, according to GSP’s coach Firas Zahabi, the undefeated lightweight champion would have to tempt the UFC icon to come out of his retirement to fight him. Firas Zahabi claimed that by defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov would definitely increase the chances of a possible Khabib vs GSP fight.

“If he (Khabib Nurmagomedov) has a stellar performance (against Justin Gaethje), I think it will be a 50 percent chance that it entices Georges to come back for one more fight,” Firas Zahabi told Sherdog.

Georges St-Pierre, who retired from the sport in 2019, has claimed on many occasions that he would love to make a return if he’s offered the right fight. Earlier, while talking to ESPN, he added that the only fighter he would end his retirement for is Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Eagle, on the other hand, has also shown interest in fighting GSP in the past.

While talking on a media day in Russia, Khabib Nurmagomedov added even more anticipation to the fight when he claimed that it was his late father’s dream to see him fight Georges St-Pierre.

Could Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre happen?

Even though UFC President Dana White is open to the idea of booking a fight between the two, it’s very unlikely that the fight will happen. Georges St-Pierre turns 40 next year and the window of his comeback is getting smaller every day. In addition, White is not very keen on bringing GSP back as the former champion could leave the promotion right after winning the title – something he has done in the past.

Currently, Dana White is more interested in booking a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson as it’s another anticipated bout in the UFC. Dana White booked Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson five times in the past, but every time the bout got cancelled for one reason or another. Many fans also claim that the Ferguson fight has a higher chance of happening then Nurmagomedov vs GSP.

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre Instagram