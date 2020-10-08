Georges St-Pierre Says He’s Ready To End His Retirement To Fight “unbeatable” Khabib

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre retired from the sport in 2019 but has said in several interviews that he would make a return if he is offered the right fight. Recently, GSP spoke to ESPN's Marc Raimondi where he revealed that the only fighter he would end his retirement for is the current undefeated UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Georges St-Pierre said that though it’s “scary” to fight someone “invincible and unbeatable” it’s also exciting to trade jabs with fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov who has an “aura of invincibility”.

“If I come back, it would be for one fight. And I need to take, for me, the biggest fish. And the one—for me, I believe—the top guy right now, the name is Khabib,” added Georges St-Pierre.

Despite that, Georges St-Pierre has "mixed feelings" about an Octagon comeback. However, he’s not ruling it out completely. Georges St-Pierre’s last fight was almost two years ago at UFC 217 where he defeated Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight strap. Just 34 days into his reign, GSP vacated his title after suffering from ulcerative colitis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to fight Georges St-Pierre

Almost a month ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter and expressed a desire to fight Georges St-Pierre. The Eagle revealed he would love to go up against Georges St-Pierre in April 2021 after his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. While expounding on the same a few days later, The Eagle claimed that it was his late father’s dream to see him fight the UFC icon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also said that he has already spoken to Dana White about the much-awaited fight and revealed that the UFC president will look into the same after UFC 254.

Could Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre happen?

Even though Dana White is open to book a fight between the two, it’s very unlikely that the fight will happen. Georges St-Pierre turns 40 next year and the window of his comeback is getting smaller day by day. In addition, the UFC chief is not keen on bringing GSP back just to capture another title and split (like the last two times).

Dana White revealed earlier that he would try to book Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson again, and according to many, that fight has a higher chance of being booked before Nurmagomedov vs GSP. However, anything is possible in the MMA world.

Image Source: AP, Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram