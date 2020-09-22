Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals It Was His “father’s Dream” To See Him Fight Georges St-Pierre

A couple of weeks ago, undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his desire to fight UFC icon Georges St-Pierre. Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he would love to go up against Georges St-Pierre in April 2021 after his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. While adding to the same recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that his late father and head coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov wanted him to fight Georges St-Pierre, which is why he wants this clash to happen.

Also Read l Michael Chandler reveals how he'll beat Khabib if he replaces Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

While speaking on a media day in Russia (via The Sun), The Eagle claimed that he has already spoken to Dana White about the highly anticipated fight and the UFC president is ready to talk to Georges St-Pierre about the same. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White will make the call after UFC 254, which is scheduled to take place on October 24 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Though Dana White is yet to make the fight official, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Georges St-Pierre would be a great opponent for him and it would be ideal if the fight is scheduled before Ramadan.

“It was my father’s dream fight. But time passes, Georges St-Pierre will be 40 next year. I think he has to decide whether we’ll fight or not. I want that fight,” added Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also Read l Dana White believes Justin Gaethje will hand Khabib his most "dangerous" test yet

Dana White open to booking Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre

After Khabib Nurmagomedov showed interest in fighting Georges St-Pierre in April 2021, rumours started swirling that Khabib wants GSP to be his last opponent before announcing retirement. Later, UFC president Dana White sat down with ESPN and revealed that he would be open to book a fight between the two icons. Dana White claimed that he likes Khabib Nurmagomedov and would try to do anything The Eagle wants for his last fight.

Also Read l Georges St-Pierre picks Royce, Jones, Khabib as UFC GOATs, overlooks Conor McGregor

A couple of days ago, Georges St-Pierre praised the current UFC lightweight champion and hailed him as one of the "best fighters on the planet". He then told SunSport that he was ready to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, but UFC was not “interested” in booking a fight at that point. Georges St-Pierre is yet to comment on Nurmagomedov’s April 2021 challenge as fans speculate that The Eagle could call out GSP if he retains his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Also Read l Georges St-Pierre says UFC BLOCKED him from fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018

Image Source: AP, Khabib Instagram