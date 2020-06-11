Hardik Pandya's Gift Auctioned By Shooting Prodigy Shivam Thakur For Struggling Athletes

Teenage shooter Shivam Thakur recently auctioned off gifts given to him by Arjun Tendulkar and star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The 17-year old, who lives in Greater Noida, aspired to become a cricketer before a ligament tear during a training camp halted his journey. Shivam Thakur then decided to pursue a career in shooting and as a result, joined 'county shooting'.

Shivam Thakur recalls interaction with Hardik Pandya and Arjun Tendulkar

Shivam Thakur was recently involved in an interview with The Times of India. Thakur explained that 'county shooting' is is recognised by TAFISA (The Association For International Sport For All), IAKS (International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities) and ICSSPE (International Council of Sport Sciences and Physical Education), all which are affiliated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In the interview, the shooting prodigy chronicled his younger days when he used to play cricket. Thakur stated that he played for the Under-11 Delhi team before shifting to Uttar Pradesh to play in their Under-16 team. He also said that he was selected for a 14-day training camp in Kerala in 2015, where he sustained an injury that halted his career.

Shivam Thakur recalled the time when he met Hardik Pandya and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar during his cricket playing days. The 17-year0ld revealed that he practised and used to bowl to Hardik Pandya when the Mumbai Indians star came for practice at the Greater Noida Stadium. Shivam Thakur revealed that Pandya was impressed with his bowling and even told him that he would become a good medium-fast bowler for India in the future. Apart from receiving Hardik Pandya’s praise, the all-rounder also gifted him a pair of batting pads at the time.

Talking about Arjun Tendulkar, Shivam Thakur said that he met Sachin Tendulkar’s son during his training camp in Kerala. He revealed that young Tendulkar also gifted him a bat grip. Thakur said that he is auctioning the gifts he received from Hardik Pandya and Arjun Tendulkar to help athletes who are currently struggling to make their ends meet during the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. Shivam Thakur added that apart from the gifts, he will also be auctioning his own kit and will contribute 60 percent of his earnings over a period of three years.

