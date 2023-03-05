'He Is The GOAT'; UFC Fighters React As Jon Jones Destroys Ciryl Gane At UFC 285

Following a first-round victory over Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones cut out a dancing figure at the Octagon. Jones, who made his UFC return after three years was expected to get a tough fight from fellow Heavyweight Ciryl Gane but what transpired at the Octagon might state that it was a mismatch. Several UFC fighters who witnessed Jones' dominant display came to Twitter to highlight what they think of the match.

Ahead of the fixture former champion, Francis Ngannou vacated the Heavyweight Title making the fight for the ultimate prize. Jones vs Gane highlighted the UFC 285 PPV main event, and while the didn't last long it led to a big reaction. After the event, some of the biggest names in the MMA community hailed Jon Jones for an incredible performance. Some called him the GOAT and some congratulated him on a successful return.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IS NOW THE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP 🏆



JON JONES SUBMITS CIRYL GANE!! #UFC285

BONES IS BACK ON TOP 👑☠️@JonnyBones is the heavyweight champion of the world! He defeats Ciryl Gane by submission at #UFC285!!



Followed the game plan to a tee #UFC285

Reactions by fighters.

Here are some of the top reactions after Jon Jones got the submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Amanda Nunes, Alexander Rakic, Alexander Volkanovski, Francis Ngannou are among the names who reacted on Jones' victory. See what they wrote.

Jon Jones doing Jon Jones things, made that look easy! #ufc285 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) March 5, 2023

Daaaangerous man 🐐 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) March 5, 2023

That’s why he is the GOAT #UFC285 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 5, 2023

Good job Jonny Boy 👍



The heavyweight king — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion. And he made it look absolutely easy.



Beyond impressive.



Goodness. — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) March 5, 2023

the fight that never happened… the time is now let’s see who is the greatest let’s do this Jon Jones 🥊 pic.twitter.com/gP9PRYyR5Q — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 5, 2023

That's it. Jon Jones. Choke. He's back. He's the GOAT. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 5, 2023