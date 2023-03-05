Last Updated:

'He Is The GOAT'; UFC Fighters React As Jon Jones Destroys Ciryl Gane At UFC 285

Following Jon Jones' win over Ciryl Gane, Several UFC fighters who witnessed Jones' dominant display took to Twitter to highlight what they think of the match.

UFC 285

Following a first-round victory over Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones cut out a dancing figure at the Octagon. Jones, who made his UFC return after three years was expected to get a tough fight from fellow Heavyweight Ciryl Gane but what transpired at the Octagon might  state that it was a mismatch. Several UFC fighters who witnessed Jones' dominant display came to Twitter to highlight what they think of the match.

Ahead of the fixture former champion, Francis Ngannou vacated the Heavyweight Title making the fight for the ultimate prize. Jones vs Gane highlighted the UFC 285 PPV main event, and while the didn't last long it led to a big reaction. After the event, some of the biggest names in the MMA community hailed Jon Jones for an incredible performance. Some called him the GOAT and some congratulated him on a successful return.

Reactions by fighters.

Here are some of the top reactions after Jon Jones got the submission victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Amanda Nunes, Alexander Rakic, Alexander Volkanovski, Francis Ngannou are among the names who reacted on Jones' victory. See what they wrote.

